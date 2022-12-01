Canoo announced that it delivered its first Light Tactical Vehicle (a military version of its pickup) to the United States Army for Analysis and Demonstration. The manufacturer is confident that its electric hauler, which can change from pickup to flatbed and more, will find uses fulfilling a military role.

It won’t be a front line vehicle with machine guns strapped to the bed, but it should find uses as a transporter, with its configurable bed, mounting racks and ability to carry various types of (even oversized) cargo or tactical systems. This should make it suitable for a wide range of missions.

Canoo says that its “proprietary modular attachment system and accessories quickly interchange the flatbed walls with many other types of mounts including racks, ramps, storage boxes, tents, or tactical systems.”

Measuring 78 inches wide and with an overall length of 184 inches, the Canoo LTV is considerably shorter but wider compared to a Ford Ranger. Its maximum payload is similar to the Ranger’s at 1,800 pounds; Canoo has yet to say whether the LTV is rated to tow.

The vehicle has air suspension, 32-inch all-terrain tires and in the civilian version it has a projected range of around 200 miles from its 80 kWh battery pack. It has all-wheel drive and up to 600 horsepower, more than adequate power for a relatively small truck.

According to Tony Aquila, Chairman & CEO at Canoo, “the LTV is another milestone proving the power of our technology and how it can be used, even in tactical situations. This is a winning algorithm for our customers and company.”

Canoo started production on schedule, after initially announcing it would begin in 2023, then moved the date forward to before the end of 2022. The company plans to build 15 vehicles by the end of the year, but by the end of 2023 it wants to ramp that up to 20,000 vehicles.