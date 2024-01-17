Ram’s first fully electrified model that you can actually buy is the new ProMaster van, which debuted yesterday and is expected to ship in the first half of 2024. The zero-emissions vehicle can be ordered by commercial customers in the United States, beating the upcoming Ram 1500 REV to the punch by almost a year.

Essentially a rebadged Fiat E-Ducato (or Opel Movano), Ram’s first EV features a front-mounted electric drive unit that was developed in-house by Stellantis and a 110-kilowatt-hour battery pack that enables an estimated city driving range of 162 miles on a full charge. The motor makes 200 kilowatts (268 horsepower) and 302 pound-feet of torque.

Get Fully Charged Ram enters the U.S. electric van market The Ram ProMaster electric van is the company's first fully electrified model to be offered in the United States. It features a 200-kilowatt front-mounted electric motor and has a payload capacity of up to 3,020 pounds

Speaking of charge, the ProMaster EV can be topped up via either an available 11 kW Level 2 wall box charger or from a Level 3 DC fast charging stall. When connected to the latter, the van can accept up to 150 kW, but Ram doesn’t say how much time is needed to recharge.

Two trims are part of the lineup. The Delivery can carry up to 2,030 pounds of payload and comes with a roll-up, anodized aluminum rear panel, as well as a standard pocket door. A Cargo version, which features hinged doors and a maximum payload of up to 3,020 lbs, will be available at a later date.

Whatever the trim, the electric van rides on a 159-inch wheelbase and has an interior width of 75.6 inches. That said, customers can select from two cargo length options–12 or 13.5 feet–and two available roof heights–77 or 86 inches.

When the longest and highest options are specced, the maximum load volume is 524 cubic feet, which is better than both the Ford E-Transit (487.3 cu ft) and Mercedes-Benz eSprinter (488 cu ft), but the Rivian Electric Commercial Van in Delivery 700 spec beats the ProMaster EV with its 652 cu ft volume.

That said, Rivian’s ECV is only available as a step van, while the others can be had with hinged doors for the driver and front passenger. GM's BrightDrop electric van could also be thrown in the mix, but you can't really have one right now because the factory that builds it has been idled until the spring.

Here’s how the Ram ProMaster EV stacks up against the competition, specs-wise:

Specification Ram ProMaster EV Ford E-Transit Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Rivian ECV Maximum Power/Torque Output 268 hp / 302 lb-ft 266 hp / 317 lb-ft 201 hp / 295 lb-ft Unspecified Battery Capacity 110 kWh 68 kWh 113 kWh Unspecified Maximum Estimated Range 162 Miles (In The City) 126 Miles 200 Miles 161 Miles Maximum Payload 3,020 lbs 3,880 lbs 2,624 lbs 2,734 lbs Maximum Cargo Volume 524 Cubic Feet 487.3 Cubic Feet 488 Cubic Feet 652 Cubic Feet

Standard equipment includes LED headlights and fog lights, auto high beams, a high-resolution backup camera with dynamic grid lines, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen display on the center console running the Uconnect 5 infotainment system. Safety systems like Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning, Crosswind Assist, Drowsiness Detections, and traffic sign information are also part of the standard package.

That said, there are quite a few optional extras available, such as a digital rearview mirror (which could come in handy seeing how there’s no rear window), Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Keep Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and a 360-degree Surround View Camera.

The Ram ProMaster EV in Delivery spec starts at $77,995 and is eligible for the $7,500 tax credit.