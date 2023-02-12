Following the world debut of the 1500 Revolution BEV Concept at CES 2023 last month, Ram Trucks has surprised everyone with the unveiling of its production electric pickup, the 1500 REV, in a Super Bowl commercial.

Starring in the brand's 60-second television Big Game commercial cheekily called "Premature Electrification" (embedded above), the Ram 1500 REV doesn't quite look like the production version of the 1500 Revolution BEV Concept.

It looks more like an electrified version of Ram's current 1500 pickup truck, though that's not a bad thing seeing as Ford has found success using a similar recipe for its F-150 Lightning. Looking at the Ram 1500 REV, it appears to share some of the side body panels with the ICE-powered truck, while the front and rear ends feature unique details.

Those include the headlights with a specific LED signature that reminds of the 1500 Revolution BEV study, illuminated Ram lettering on the faux grille, L-shaped taillights and muscular-looking bumpers and hood.

Gallery: 2025 Ram 1500 REV

16 Photos

The commercial also provides a glimpse at the interior, more specifically the dashboard, revealing a clear connection with the current gas-powered Ram 1500 truck. The center console and the big UConnect touchscreen look very similar, though the battery-powered truck also gets a screen for the front passenger – a feature seen lately in upscale Jeeps.

Unfortunately, Ram didn't provide any specifications of the 1500 REV; it remains to be seen if it's based on the BEV-centric STLA Frame platform. The company did say that the electric pickup will enter production sometime in 2024 and will reach dealerships late next year. This likely means it will debut for the 2025 model year.

"The Ram brand has redefined the pickup truck segment before and will once again with the all-new Ram 1500 REV. We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers, and the Ram 1500 REV will be the first in a lineup of electrified solutions that will add to our current award-winning truck lineup. We are on an exciting electrification journey that will see Ram push past the competition in areas customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time." Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis

Ram also announced that customer reservations for the 1500 REV are now open at RamREV.com for a one-time $100 refundable fee. Consumers can secure their spot to pre-order a vehicle through the Rev Insider+ program, which also unlocks privileges such as exclusive access to events, news and information about the Ram 1500 REV.