Stellantis, which is Ram’s parent company, confirmed in an official press release that the Ram Revolution Concept revealed at the Consumers Electronics Show in Las Vegas will be called Ram 1500 REV when it reaches customers as a production all-electric full-size pickup truck.

We previously reported that Ram filed for a trademark application regarding Land vehicles, namely, passenger trucks, with the name RAM 1500 REV. Now, the American carmaker confirms what we said back in December 2022.

Stellantis doesn’t offer too many details, but it does say that its first-ever all-electric pickup truck will go into production in 2024, with a formal reveal coming in the following months. It also says that more information will be available on February 12, which is when the Super Bowl happens this year, so expect an ad of some sort during the big game.

RAM 1500 REV Production Model Teaser

“At Ram, we started a revolution last year as we invited consumers along on the beginning of our electrification journey, gathering their feedback on exactly what they are looking for in an electric pickup truck,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram CEO. “We look forward to delivering our first EV pickup – the all-new Ram 1500 REV – to those consumers next year. We are confident the Ram 1500 REV will push past the competition, offering what will be the leading combination of attributes customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time.”

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the production-bound Ram 1500 REV, but judging from what we’ve seen on the concept vehicle, we can expect some cool features to be offered, like the very long pass-through that goes from the massive frunk all the way to the truck’s bed, three-row seating, an induction charging robot, and rear-wheel steering.

As for the specs, we know that Ram’s EV pickup will debut with an 800-volt architecture, dual-motor all-wheel drive, and a maximum charging rate of 350 kilowatts that can add around 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Power figures and battery sizes haven’t been confirmed yet, but rumors say the Ram 1500 REV will get up to 885 horsepower and a 200 kWh battery pack that offers a maximum range of about 500 miles. We’ll see if these turn out to be correct when Ram reveals more information this Sunday.