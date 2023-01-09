After months of teasing, the Ram 1500 Revolution concept has been unveiled at the 2023 Consumers Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, with a long list of cool and innovative features.

Among the sea of reviewers and content makers, two videos that explain everything you need to know stand out from the crowd, and they’re both embedded in this article.

The Fast Lane Truck and Redline Reviews got to see the concept up close at CES and explain what it’s all about.

After watching the videos, we learned that the Ram 1500 Revolution concept features a first-ever pass-through that starts in the front of the vehicle and goes all the way to the rear of the bed, through the interior of the truck and a rear folding midgate. It allows carrying items up to 18 feet long, but as for thickness, it seems that it won’t be able to accommodate objects that are too bulky.

Bear in mind that this is still a concept vehicle and the production variant might have some features removed or maybe new features added.

Ram didn’t mention what kind of battery the 1500 Revolution BEV concept has, or what range we can expect, but it did say that the pickup is based on an 800-volt architecture and that it will be able to charge at rates of up to 350 kilowatts, adding around 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Moreover, the production-ready model will be unveiled sometime this year and it will come with dual electric motors as standard, but again, there’s no word on power and torque figures.

The concept also has four-wheel steering, with the rear wheels able to rotate at an angle of 15 degrees, which is 5 more than the Hummer EV’s 10 degrees. This means it should be able to maneuver like a small car in tight spaces.

Built on the new STLA Frame platform, the 1500 Revolution concept has a cool presence, with a light-up Ram logo on the front, as well as on the tailgate.

Inside, the truck looks pretty futuristic, with two touchscreens on the center console that can tilt and move around, screens instead of mirrors, and a bunch of LED accent lighting. In the video published on Redline Reviews, the presenter mentions the Ram’s so-called Shadow Mode, which – when it reaches production – will enable the vehicle to follow voice commands from the outside.

Gallery: Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept

47 Photos

In other words, the driver can step out of the truck and talk to the pickup, and the truck will follow him around a job site or wherever the situation arises. It sounds cool, but we’ve yet to see it in action.

In the back, the Ram 1500 Revolution concept has a third row for seating, with two jump seats that can fold out of the way. It’s a pretty cool feature that showcases the EV’s large dimensions (official figures haven’t been released yet) and judging by what the company representatives said, it will make it onto the production version, which means the Ram 1500 Revolution will be a seven-seater truck.

Check out the two videos embedded in this article and let us know what you think in the comments below.