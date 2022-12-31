Next year Chevrolet wants to begin production and deliveries of the all-electric Silverado EV, its answer to the Ford F-150 Lightning, which is already here, as well as the Ram 1500 Revolution that we will get to see at the start of 2023. Doug DeMuro had the chance to examine the Silverado EV up close and he discovered many cool and unique details that will set this truck apart.

He didn’t get to drive it in the video, so there are no driving impressions, but he does show what makes the electric version of the Silverado unique. Because the electric Silverado isn’t actually related to the internal combustion-engined version of the truck, since it’s based on the same platform as the GMC Hummer EV, it will only be offered in the crew cab body style.

However, for this particular model GM is bringing back the mid gate that can be opened to extend the bed into the passenger compartment. On the pre-production vehicle in the video only the lower part comes down to allow you to slide longer items forward, but on the finished production truck you will also be able to remove the rear glass to accommodate even larger items.

Space for passengers in the second row of seats is also really impressive, with ample leg room and head room, making longer journeys tolerable even for tall occupants like Doug. In this respect it’s not that different to other trucks its size and it looks similar in terms of space to its biggest rival, the F-150 Lightning.

Doug also checks out the 9 cubic foot (254-liter) front trunk, which is exactly the same size as the one in the mechanically related Hummer EV. It is considerably smaller than the one in the Ford Lightning, though, which is 14.1 cubic foot (399 liters), although in both these vehicles the hood lifts with what would have been the grille in an ICE truck, making lifting heavy items into the frunk considerably easier.