Stellantis announced that the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada will produce vehicles based on the new STLA Large platform.

The STLA Large platform is one of four new BEV-centric platforms (together with STLA Small, STLA Medium and STLA Frame), announced by Stellantis in July 2021. It can support battery packs of up to 101-118 kWh to achieve a driving range of up to 800 km (500 km).

It's not yet been revealed what new models will be produced at the site, but the new multi-energy vehicle (MEV) architecture will allow producing battery-electric vehicles, as well as hybrids/plug-in hybrids. Retooling is expected to begin in 2023.

"...the Windsor Assembly Plant will be transformed to support battery-electric vehicle (BEV) capability for multiple models. The plant will have maximum flexibility to adjust production volumes as needed to meet changing market demand over the next decade."

An important foundation for electrification of the plant is the investment in NextStar Energy battery cell gigafactory (JV with LG Energy Solution). Production will start in 2024.

Another interesting move is that Stellantis' Brampton Assembly Plant will also be retooled and fully modernized, beginning in 2024 (production of the current L-series vehicles – Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger will end).

Production will resume in 2025 when the plant will "introduce an all-new, flexible architecture to support the company’s electrification plans". Details have not been announced yet, but we might potentially also see more BEVs/PHEVs.

In total, Stellantis intends to invest $3.6 billion CAD ($2.8 billion USD) in the Windsor and Brampton (Ontario) Assembly Plants, as well as to expand its Automotive Research and Development Centre (ARDC).

Together with the NextStar Energy battery cell gigafactory, the overall investment in Ontario will reach $8.6 billion CAD.

With two retooled production sites and a battery plant, Stellantis will probably enter a higher gear of electrification, offering hybrids as the bare minimum and gradually expanding plug-in hybrid/all-electric offering.