Ram has released a new video teaser of its upcoming all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck, which is scheduled to enter the market in 2024.

The new video is entitled "Ram Revolution | First Look" and shows the front of the vehicle, with a futuristic shape and an interesting LED headlight. It's very similar to the two images that we saw in March.

The tweet version includes info that suggests the presentation of the vehicle in Fall 2022:

"Time to steal some thunder.

Unleashing Fall 2022. https://RamRevolution.com"

At this point, we don't know whether it's a concept version, or already an advanced production-bound design.

What we do know is that the work on an all-electric pickup was confirmed in July 2021 by the way of the Stellantis EV Day 2021.

The vehicle should be on the market in 2024, most likely in a 100% electric version and some kind of range-extender version, called Range Electric Paradigm Breaker (REPB).

The base of the electric pickup is the all-new STLA Frame platform, which at the time was envisioned for a range up to 500 miles (800 km) and relatively big battery packs (159-200+ kWh).

The Ram 1500 battery electric vehicle (BEV) pickup truck will join the party slightly later than other models - the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV Pickup are already ramping up. The Ford F-150 Lightning is just around the corner, while the Chevrolet Silverado EV and Tesla Cybertruck are gearing up.

We must assume that along the way there might be some other electric pickups as well, as even Toyota and Hyundai hinted at contenders.

Nonetheless, Ram is a heavyweight player in the pickup segment and with strong specs and a refined design, it might be very competitive. Especially if the REPB will address the long-range/towing issue better than a 100% BEV. We are very curious and cautiously optimistic.