Here is an amazing drag racing comparison with some of the quickest pickup trucks in the world, performed recently by Hagerty.

The three main contenders are: all-electric Rivian R1T and two conventional models, the Ram 1500 TRX and Ford F-150 Raptor.

According to the video, the R1T is the heaviest, but also the most powerful of the three:

2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition

four motors, 835 hp, 908 lb-ft, 7,173 lb

6.2-liter supercharged V8, 8-speed auto, 702 hp, 650 lb-ft, 6,866 lb

3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, 10-speed auto, 450 hp, 510 lb-ft, 5,947 lb

This is why no one should be surprised that the Rivian R1T pretty easily won the first drag race right from the start.

Quarter-mile drag race results:

2022 Rivian R1T: 11.6 seconds @ 111 mph

2022 Ram 1500 TRX: 12.2 seconds @ 110 mph

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor: 14.2 seconds @ 94 mph

But how about the 1991 GMC Syclone? Once the quickest pickup truck in the world. As it turns out, it has a chance against the Ram and Ford even today... as long as the Rivian R1T races with it on the trailer.

Well, actually the Ram was too powerful for the Rivian R1T with a GMC Syclone in the back (some 6,000 lbs of additional weight), but the Ford F-150 Raptor was beaten.

The GMC Syclone is also quicker than the Ford F-150 Raptor under its own power:

1991 GMC Syclone: 13.3 seconds @ 97 mph

Anyway, the Rivian R1T once again impresses with its capabilities and performance. With the GMC Hummer EV Pickup out of the gate and the Ford F-150 Lightning just around the corner, the pickup segment will soon change forever.

Let's not forget that it's just the tip of the iceberg and even more advanced models are expected in the next several years.