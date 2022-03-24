Throttle House recently had an opportunity to drag race the two first, modern all-electric pickup trucks - Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV Pickup. The duo was joined by the Tesla Model X Plaid, but just for reference as it's noticeably quicker.

According to the specs, both pickups are capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in about 3.0 seconds, but according to the video, the Rivian R1T turned out to be noticeably quicker than the electric Hummer.

All vehicles were tested at a high state of charge (above 80%), and at recommended settings, including low suspension height and GMC's Watts To Freedom mode.

The street tires on the Rivian R1T and a speed limit of about 106 mph (171 km/h) in the Hummer EV were mentioned as potential reasons why the R1T is noticeably quicker. Nonetheless, the significantly heavier and bigger GMC Hummer EV Pickup was still amazingly quick.

In the roll race, starting from 30 mph (48 km/h), the Rivian R1T also was quicker than the GMC Hummer EV Pickup.

Contenders in brief, according to Throttle House:

GMC Hummer EV Pickup

1,000 hp, about 1,100 lb ft., 9,046 lbs (4103 kg)

0-60 mph in about 3.0 seconds

800+ hp, 900+ lb ft., 7,148 lbs (3242 kg)

0-60 mph in about 3.0 seconds

1,020 hp, 5,390 lbs (2,445 kg)

0-60 mph in about 2.5 seconds

The range of both vehicles is above 300 miles (EPA), but the R1T is significantly less expensive, even after the recent price increase for new orders.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (Edition 1) $108,700 +$1,595 N/A $110,295 2022 Rivian R1T (QM, Large pack, 21") $67,500* +$1,075 $7,500 $61,075

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (Edition 1) AWD 329 mi*

(529 km) 3.0 2022 Rivian R1T (QM, Large pack, 21") AWD 314 mi

(505 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h)

* original Rivian prices

* estimated/unofficial values