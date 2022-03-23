Ford shared new videos about the towing capabilities of the upcoming, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup.

The vehicle can tow up to 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg) in the case of XLT and Lariat trims with Extended Range Battery and Max Trailer Tow Package. The Platinum can tow up to 8,400 lbs (3,810 kg), while the versions with the Standard Range Battery (Pro, XLT, Lariat) are rated at up to 7,700 lbs (3,493 kg).

See more about towing and hauling here.

The manufacturer has tested pre-production vehicles in very challenging conditions to make sure that customers will be able to use the electric F-150 just like the conventional one.

Two particular tests were highlighted in specific:

TFLTruck’s Ike Gauntlet™ in the winter

Davis Dam in the summer

In the case of the winter test, the Ford F-150 Lightning was tested towing 10,000 pounds up Colorado’s I-70 on the coldest February day in Boulder in 123 Years, at temperatures below 0°F (-18°C).

Last month, Ford engineers took preproduction F-150 Lightnings to what some call the world’s toughest towing test — TFLtruck’s Ike Gauntlet™ towing test — with windchills registering below zero degrees Fahrenheit. The Ike Gauntlet is an 8-mile stretch of I-70 in Colorado that ascends at a 7% incline to a maximum elevation of 11,158-ft. above sea level around the Eisenhower Memorial Tunnel.

The Summer test included towing 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg) in the extreme heat of 118 °F (48°C) and at the extreme grades of Davis Dam.

"With ground temperatures reaching a high of 118-degrees Fahrenheit during testing, F-150 Lightning preproduction units towed the same 10,000-pound trailers for multiple loops across the dam. Davis Dam, located on State Route 68 between Las Vegas and the Hoover Dam, ascends from 550 feet elevation to 3,500 feet in 11.4-grueling miles. Between the two locations, their steep continuous inclines, expressway speeds, and trailers in tow – in this case the truck’s targeted maximum 10,000-pound trailers – make them extremely grueling for EV and gas trucks alike."

According to Ford, those are two examples of the hundreds of hours of rigorous towing testing that the F-150 Lightning has endured during development.

It sounds very encouraging that Ford carefully checked towing capabilities, which should be pretty good on short trips. On longer trips, range might be a limiting factor (see the Rivian R1T towingtest here) as it might be cut in half or more (compared to the nominal EPA values).

To minimize issues of towing and hauling, Ford developed special software that estimates the impact of various factors on the range in real-time. We are eager to see independent reviews of this system.