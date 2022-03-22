Some potential electric pickup truck buyers have concerns about range loss while towing, which are certainly valid concerns, though there are many variables at play. In this video, we get to see how the Rivian R1T fares when it comes to towing different trailer setups. The focus is to learn if a trailer's weight or shape has a greater impact on the electric range of the R1T.

If you follow InsideEVs regularly, and/or you're a fan of our own Kyle Connor's growing family of Out of Spec YouTube channels, you're probably aware he's had his hands on a Rivian R1T of late. In usual "Kyle" fashion, he's not just doing the typical review video followed by maybe one other video on a related topic. Nope, Kyle and his team are cranking out video after video to reveal everything they possibly can about the first fully electric pickup truck in the U.S.

That said, they didn't have a ton of time, and they were ultimately on the fly gathering up non-stop coverage of the R1T. The video gives us a first look at weight versus aerodynamics when it comes to towing with an EV. Kyle admits that this just scratches the surface of the topic, as his team did the best they could to explore it on the fly with the limited resources at their disposal.

Before they get into the test, Kyle and the gang point out some concerns they have over the R1T's small brake lights and turn signals. More specifically, the different lights have interesting functionality depending on whether or not you hit the brakes, the turn signal only, or have the hazards on. However, the larger concern is addressed later in the video, and it has to deal with the brake lights and regenerative braking.

At any rate, they load up a flatbed trailer for the first test before proceeding to do some 70 mph range testing. During the testing process, Kyle goes over the Rivian's touchscreen settings in detail. You'll have to watch the video for all the specifics, but in the end, the R1T shows a consumption rating of just 1.09 miles/per kWh.

The team takes the heavy load out of the trailer and fabricates a wooden wind ballast to make it severely inefficient. It's no longer so heavy, but it has lots of drag, so much so that the makeshift contraption appears to shift while driving. The data shows that the R1T was only able to travel 0.77 miles per kWh with the ballast in place.

Do you own an EV? If so, have you used it for towing? Share your stories and impressions related to this video by starting a conversation in the comment section below.