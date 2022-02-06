Here is an interesting towing range test of Rivian R1T and 2022 Toyota Tundra with a small trailer in slightly cold weather conditions.

The Fast Lane Truck already conducted a pretty extreme towing test with the R1T in January, but now it's something probably more appropriate/typical of what Rivian drivers would do.

The trailer is small and aerodynamic, with a weight of under 2,000 pounds (907 kg) and no trailer brakes, but with 35" tires, which adds some considerable drag.

The main question is how far the Rivian R1T can take the trailer at highway speed and how it compares to a conventional full-size pickup truck like the Toyota Tundra (R1T sits between the mid-size and full-size categories).

Rivian R1T range results

The Rivian R1T has an EPA range of 314 miles (505 km), but it seems that the default estimate in Towing mode is 135 miles (217 km) at 100% state-of-charge (SOC). Less than half the total.

Update: The R1T with 20" All-Terrain has 10-15% lower range according to Rivian (see EPA range report), so 267-283 miles (430-455 km).

Once the TFL team hit the highway, with the heat on (there is no heat pump), the range estimation was updated to 154 miles (248 km).

The results are pretty interesting and actually not bad at all for the first modern all-electric pickup.

Rivian R1T covered the full loop of 153 miles (246 km) using 91% SOC points, which means that its total potential range with this particular setup would be 168 miles (270 km) or 53.5% of the EPA value.

Results in brief according to TFL:

Distance driven: 153 miles (246 km)

Energy: 91% SOC points - 122.85 kWh

Energy consumption: 803 Wh/mile (499 Wh/km)

Time: 2 hours and 45 minutes

Average speed: 55.6 mph (89.5 km/h)

Cold weather, heating on

Energy left: 9% SOC, estimated 15 miles (24 km)

Total potential range: 168 miles (270 km) or more than half of the EPA value

It's worth noting that we don't know whether the R1T would really be able to go 168 milee without engaging some kind of limited power Turtle mode.

Overall, it's a pretty decent and expected result, as the starting point for EV towing is usually the range of driving without a trailer.

Those who really need more in the future will be able to get bigger batteries. In the case of Rivian R1T, there is a 180 kWh battery in the pipeline, which should improve the total beyond 200 miles (400 miles without a trailer).

Toyota Tundra range results

The Toyota Tundra, with the same trailer on the same route, and basically the same conditions, was able to cover the 153-mile (246 km) loop using about 32% of its fuel tank (10.385 gallons), which costs $40.35.

With 21-22 gallons in the tank, the total range is estimated at 473 miles (761 km) or 2.8 more than Rivian R1T.

In other words, two mandatory fast chargers would be needed to match the Toyota Tundra's 473-mile range.

If the Rivian R1T was equipped with a 180 kWh battery (so its towing range would increase beyond 200 miles), the Toyota Tundra would still have slightly more than twice the range.