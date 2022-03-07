Earlier this month Rivian announced upcoming dual-motor versions of the Rivian R1S and Rivian R1T, as well as new, higher prices.

It didn't go smoothly, as initially, the company wanted to apply the price increase also to customers with reservations. After a wave of criticism, Rivian announced that it will honor the original prices for those who placed reservations by March 1, 2022.

According to the new system, there are two trim levels (Explore and Adventure), two all-wheel-drive powertrain options (Dual Motor - DM or Quad Motor - QM / four motor), as well as three battery options (Standard pack, Large pack or Max pack).

The move from DM to QM costs $6,000. In the case of batteries, the Large pack option costs $6,000, while the Max pack is $16,000 (it's not available for the R1S). The Standard pack is not available in combination with QM.

The DM version and Standard pack will be available in 2024, while the Max pack for R1T should arrive in 2023 (delayed from 2022).

Let's take a look at the new prices.

Prices - Quad Motor

In the case of the Quad Motor vehicles, new customers will have to pay significantly more than previously.

The Rivian R1S Explore starts at an MSRP of $84,500 (over 20% more than previously - $70,000). The Rivian R1T starts at an MSRP of $79,500 (over 17% more than previously - $67,500). According to Green Car Reports, also the destination charge is higher ($1,500 vs $1,075).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Rivian R1S (QM, Large pack, 21") $70,000 +$1,075 $7,500 $63,575 NEW Rivian R1S Explore (QM, Large pack, 21") $84,500 +$1,500 $7,500 $78,500 NEW Rivian R1S Adventure (QM, Large pack, 21") $90,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $84,000 2022 Rivian R1T (QM, Large pack, 21") $67,500 +$1,075 $7,500 $61,075 NEW Rivian R1T Explore (QM, Large pack, 21") $79,500 +$1,500 $7,500 $73,500 NEW Rivian R1T Explore (QM, Max pack, 21") $89,500 +$1,500 $7,500 $83,500 NEW Rivian R1T Adventure (QM, Large pack, 21") $85,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $79,000 NEW Rivian R1T Adventure (QM, Max pack, 21") $95,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $89,000

Prices - Dual Motor

Prices of the new Dual Motor versions start at a similar level as the original Quad Motor vehicles prior to price changes. However, they have two motors, a smaller battery (Standard Range) and will not be delivered until 2024.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Rivian R1S Explore (DM, Std pack, 21") $72,500 +$1,500 $7,500 $66,500 2024 Rivian R1S Explore (DM, Large pack, 21") $78,500 +$1,500 $7,500 $72,500 2024 Rivian R1S Adventure (DM, Std pack, 21") $78,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $72,000 2024 Rivian R1S Adventure (DM, Large pack, 21") $84,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $78,000 2024 Rivian R1T Explore (DM, Std pack, 21") $67,500 +$1,500 $7,500 $61,500 2024 Rivian R1T Explore (DM, Large pack, 21") $73,500 +$1,500 $7,500 $67,500 2024 Rivian R1T Explore (DM, Max pack, 21") $83,500 +$1,500 $7,500 $77,500 2024 Rivian R1T Adventure (DM, Std pack, 21") $73,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $67,000 2024 Rivian R1T Adventure (DM, Large pack, 21") $79,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $73,000 2024 Rivian R1T Adventure (DM, Max pack, 21") $89,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $83,000

Basic specs - Quad Motor

In terms of specs, the Quad Motor versions are exactly the same as before. The Rivian R1T will get the Max pack option for up to about 400 miles (644 km) of expected EPA range.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2022 Rivian R1S (QM, Large pack, 21") AWD 135* 316 mi

(508 km) 3.0 2022 Rivian R1T (QM, Large pack, 21") AWD 135* 314 mi

(505 km) 3.0 NEW Rivian R1T (QM, Max pack, 21") AWD 180* 400 mi*

(644 km) 3.0 NEW Rivian R1T (QM, Max pack, 21") AWD 180* 400 mi*

(644 km) 3.0

* estimated/unofficial values

Basic specs - Dual Motor

The new Dual Motor version is all-wheel-drive but will have less power and torque. Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph is expected to be slower (4 seconds instead of 3 seconds), but at least the towing capability should be similar at 11,000 lbs (4,990 kg).

The three battery options are expected to get an EPA range of respectively 260, 320 and 400 miles.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Rivian R1S (DM, Std pack, 21") AWD 260 mi*

(418 km) 4.0* 2024 Rivian R1S (DM, Large pack, 21") AWD 320 mi*

(515 km) 4.0* 2024 Rivian R1T (DM, Std pack, 21") AWD 260 mi*

(418 km) 4.0* 2024 Rivian R1T (DM, Large pack, 21") AWD 320 mi*

(515 km) 4.0* 2024 Rivian R1T (DM, Max pack, 21") AWD 400 mi*

(644 km) 4.0*

* estimated/unofficial values