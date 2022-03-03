The strong reactions from Rivian reservation holders, especially early supporters, to the price hikes recently announced by the EV startup may be the reason why the company has just announced it has backtracked on price adjustments for existing reservations.

In a new email from CEO RJ Scaringe, shared by Kyle Field (@mrkylefield) on Twitter and posted on Business Wire shortly after, Rivian reassures customers that existing reservations made prior to the March 1 announcement will be honored at the original price. Furthermore, those who canceled their preorders on or after March 1 have the option to restore their original configuration.

"For anyone with a Rivian preorder as of the March 1 pricing announcement, your original configured price will be honored. If you canceled your preorder on or after March 1 and would like to reinstate it, we will restore your original configuration, pricing and delivery timing. Our team will be sending an email in the next few days with more details."

In the letter, Scaringe stands by the decision to increase pricing, although he expresses regret that Rivian "broke the trust" it has worked to build with customers with existing preorders.

"As we worked to update pricing to reflect these cost increases, we wrongly decided to make these changes apply to all future deliveries, including pre-existing configured preorders. We failed to appreciate how you viewed your configuration as price locked, and we wrongly assumed the announced Dual-Motor and Standard battery pack would provide configurations that would deliver price points similar to your original configuration. While this was the logic, it was wrong and we broke your trust in Rivian."

The executive also admits that Rivian "didn’t manage communications well" and didn’t give customers enough insight into what was driving the decision. However, the team is aware that it made a mistake and "what is important now is that we fix it."

You can read the letter in full below.