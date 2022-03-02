Yesterday, InsideEVs broke the news on Rivian's hefty price hikes and delivery delays for the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV, as well as the addition of a dual-motor powertrain and a new smaller battery pack.

Many reservation holders took to social media to complain about the cost of their orders jumping significantly—yes, the price increases apply to all existing orders.

The only way to avoid them is to accept a downgrade from the 800+ hp four-motor powertrain and Large battery to the 600+ hp dual-motor setup with the new Standard battery pack expected to exceed 260 miles of range. There's a problem, though: these variants are not going to be delivered before 2024.

Since the EV startup has already applied these changes to its online configurator, we wanted to see how much a fully loaded R1S electric SUV costs now, so we ticked all the available boxes.

Starting with the exterior, we chose the Adventure Package starting at $78,000, the iconic Rivian Blue paint (a $2,500 option), and the 22-inch Sport Dark rims ($3,500). As for the interior, we chose the optional Ocean Coast interior theme, which costs $2,000.

Gallery: 2022 Rivian R1S online configurator

6 Photos

We then selected the Quad-Motor AWD drive system, which is now a $6,000 option, and the Large battery pack, also priced at $6,000. After that, we splurged our virtual money on all the available accessories for the R1S.

Those include the Yakima tree-person tent complete with cargo crossbars ($3,100), reinforced underbody shield ($2,000), compact spare tire ($550), all-weather floor mats ($225), off-road recovery kit ($600), and field kit ($150).

Finally, we spent $750 on the Rivian Wall Charger and all the available rooftop mounts ($1,140). The estimated cost of this fiscally irresponsible experiment amounted to $106,515—or $1,639 a month for a 72-month lease contract.

Interestingly, that's pretty much the same price as the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1, which starts at $105,595. Other EVs you can have for a similar amount of money include the refreshed Tesla Model X ($110,490) and Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo ($111,650), though you should keep in mind the prices for these alternatives don't include any options.