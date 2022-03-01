Stellantis has released new teaser renderings of its upcoming all-electric Ram pickup that will debut in 2024 as a rival for the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV, among other competitors.

We don't know yet what will be the name of Ram's first-ever electric pickup truck, although in these fresh teasers shared by Stellantis during the Dare Forward 2030 strategy presentation today, the model is referred to as the Ram 1500 BEV.

Now, compared to the previous teasers, we get to see more of the Ram's front and rear lighting signatures. At the front, the battery-powered truck displays double LED strips on each side that look like they're pointing at the illuminated Ram logo between them.

We also get to see a short bulged hood with what looks like a vent in the middle. The profile also reveals a sleek roofline tapered towards the rear, a relatively small glasshouse, and muscular wheel arches.

Seen from the rear, the electric Ram pickup shows boomerang-shaped taillights that reach towards the illuminated brand logo sitting at the center of the tailgate.

Speaking of the design, it must be said that Ram is constantly assessing what its rivals are doing and adjusting the truck every month, as Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares revealed last month. Therefore, we shouldn't not be surprised to see Ram designers bring changes to the styling previewed in these renderings, especially since the truck won't enter production before 2024.

There's not much info available about the Ram 1500 EV, but we know it will be based on the STLA Frame platform that will underpin several models, including full-size SUVs and commercial vehicles.

The body-on-frame electric vehicle architecture can house battery packs ranging from 159 kWh to more than 200 kWh, with the latter being capable of offering up to 500 miles (805 kilometers) of driving range.

While the Ram BEV will launch in 2024, after Ford and GM's electric trucks, it won't be the first-ever pure electric Ram; that distinction will go to the Ram ProMaster electric van debuting in 2023.