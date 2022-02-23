Stellantis is announcing its financial results for the 2021 calendar year today and one of the documents that have already been made available on its website also reveals an updated electrified vehicle product roadmap for 2022–2023.

On page 16 of the Full Year 2021 Results document, we see that Stellantis will launch a total of 17 low-emissions vehicles (LEVs) in 2022 and 2023, in addition to the 34 LEVs available today across all brands, segments and markets.

By low emissions vehicles, Stellantis understands plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

While the first two columns show the electrified vehicles that are already on sale, including North America's Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the third and fourth column are reserved for upcoming launches—both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Starting with the Alfa Romeo brand, we see the Tonale PHEV that has already been unveiled and will go on sale in Europe this summer and in North America in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Moving on to Citroën, there are two battery electric vehicles confirmed for launch in 2022 and 2023, but their names remain a secret for now. One of them could be the next-generation C3 subcompact. In addition, the already revealed plug-in hybrid version of the Citroën C5X is also listed.

The Dodge brand is also present in this product roadmap with an as-yet-unnamed plug-in hybrid model. Previous reports mentioned a Dodge PHEV launching in 2022 with underpinnings shared with the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The model is expected to be a rebadged Tonale called the Hornet, as indicated by recent photos leaked from the Pomigliano d’Arco plant in Italy.

After a busy 2020 and 2021, DS Automobiles has no launches for 2022 and 2023. Fiat has only one, a to-be-announced all-electric model; many are hoping it will be the next-generation Panda EV expected to arrive in 2023 with looks inspired by the Centoventi concept.

As for the Jeep brand, the roadmap includes the already unveiled Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid launching this year and a mystery battery electric model expected to arrive in 2023. Unless Jeep surprises everyone and puts the Wrangler Magneto Concept into production, our money is on a subcompact crossover that will share underpinnings with the upcoming Alfa Romeo Brennero, given the short timeframe.

Both these models will reportedly offer battery-electric options in addition to ICE powertrains. Interestingly, Alfa Romeo CEO recently said the Brennero EV will launch in 2024, which means its Jeep equivalent will launch the year before judging by this product roadmap.

As previously announced, Maserati will launch two BEVs in 2022–2023: the GranTurismo/GranCabrio replacements and Grecale SUV.

On the Opel/Vauxhall front, the all-new Astra hatchback and wagon will get plug-in hybrid and battery electric variants, with the same thing in store for the latest Peugeot 308. There's also a mystery C-segment PHEV crossover listed for the French brand.

Finally, Ram will launch an all-electric ProMaster in 2023 to rival the Ford E-Transit and GM’s BrightDrop vans.