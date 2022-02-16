The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid has received official range and efficiency ratings from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The vehicle is equipped with a similar 17 kWh battery as the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, but is expected to have a higher all-electric range - by a few miles.

According to EPA documents, the all-electric range is 25 miles (40 km) - in line with Jeep guidelines - although the image on the website indicates 26 miles (in such cases we stick with the document). The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has 21 miles (34 km) of EPA all-electric range.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Besides the 25 miles of all-electric range and 470 miles (756 km) total, we can also note that the efficiency with a depleted battery (in regular hybrid mode) is barely better than in the case of some of the regular versions.

In other words, it's important to make sure that the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe will be used mostly within the EV mode to fully profit from its powertrain.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 5-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-25 mi (0-40.2 km)

26 mi (41.8 km)

25.87 mi (41.6 km)

25.58 mi (41.2 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 56 MPGe: 602 Wh/mi (374 Wh/km)

57 MPGe: 591 Wh/mi (367 Wh/km)

56 MPGe: 602 Wh/mi (374 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 23 MPG

23 MPG

24 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 470 mi (756 km)

The MSRP price of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe starts at $57,700, which after the $1,795 is $59,495. With the $7,500 federal tax credit it can be $51,995.

Gallery: Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

31 Photos

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe specs: