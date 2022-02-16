The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid has received official range and efficiency ratings from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The vehicle is equipped with a similar 17 kWh battery as the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, but is expected to have a higher all-electric range - by a few miles.
According to EPA documents, the all-electric range is 25 miles (40 km) - in line with Jeep guidelines - although the image on the website indicates 26 miles (in such cases we stick with the document). The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has 21 miles (34 km) of EPA all-electric range.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
Besides the 25 miles of all-electric range and 470 miles (756 km) total, we can also note that the efficiency with a depleted battery (in regular hybrid mode) is barely better than in the case of some of the regular versions.
In other words, it's important to make sure that the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe will be used mostly within the EV mode to fully profit from its powertrain.
|2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Charge Depleting 5-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle]
|All-electric
Combined
City
Highway
|0-25 mi (0-40.2 km)
26 mi (41.8 km)
25.87 mi (41.6 km)
25.58 mi (41.2 km)
|EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|56 MPGe: 602 Wh/mi (374 Wh/km)
57 MPGe: 591 Wh/mi (367 Wh/km)
56 MPGe: 602 Wh/mi (374 Wh/km)
|EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode:
|Combined
City
Highway
|23 MPG
23 MPG
24 MPG
|Total range (EV+HEV): 470 mi (756 km)
The MSRP price of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe starts at $57,700, which after the $1,795 is $59,495. With the $7,500 federal tax credit it can be $51,995.
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe specs:
- Range (all-electric)
EPA: 25 miles (40 km) and 440 miles (708 km) total
56 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe)
- 17 kWh battery
400 V battery system
- all-wheel drive (front-axle disconnect if not needed)
Quadra Trac II 4x4 system with two-speed transfer case and 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio
47.4:1 crawl ratio
- system output of 375 horsepower (280 kW) and 470 lb.-ft. (637 Nm) of torque
2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine
TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission
an electric motor generator - mounted in the transmission (replacing the torque converter)
two clutches manage power and torque from the e-motor and engine
a high-voltage, liquid-cooled motor generator unit (replacing the conventional alternator)
- 6,000-lbs (2,720 kg) 4xe max towing capability
