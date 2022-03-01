Jeep will show its first battery electric vehicle in the first quarter of 2023, but we don’t have to imagine what it will look like because the future model’s exterior was completely revealed. Parent company Stellantis teased the upcoming Jeep BEV during its recent presentation where it discussed its plans to become completely carbon-neutral by 2038.

Regarding the new Jeep EV, not much was shared, other than its design and when Stellantis expects it to debut. Looking at its front end, we immediately spot the split light clusters, with daytime running lights on top and the actual headlight part below. The grille retains the familiar Jeep design with vertical slats, but is completely closed off and features a very visible E logo that marks it as being an EV.

The rear end of the vehicle gives off sporty hatchback vibes, with the wide, bulging flanks and small in-set tail lights. We don’t know what it’s going to be called, though, as no name appears on the rear - the hatch only features the same E logo as the faux grille. We also believe that this vehicle will also come with a dual-motor four-wheel drive system, although this would mean the platform is modified to accommodate it, but it would be quite strange for Jeep to only offer this with a single front motor...

The Jeep model will share its underpinnings and probably motors and batteries with other Stellantis group electric crossovers, such as the upcoming Alfa Romeo Brennero and the next-generation of the Peugeot e-2008. The platform is likely to be what is now called STLA Small, basically an updated version of the Peugeot EMP1 platform that underpins models like the DS3 Crossback, Peugeot e-208 or the Opel Corsa e.

However, no current model built on this platform has a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup, hinting that the platform will evolve to accommodate this and the Jeep model won’t be the only one to take advantage of this. Expect the other upcoming models built on the same platform to start offering all-wheel drive too, although we don’t believe it will be standard (not even on the Jeep).