Alfa Romeo currently has no electrified models in its lineup, if you don’t count mild hybrids, and the 2022 Tonale crossover will be the brand’s first plug-in ever. The fabled brand’s first fully-electric vehicles are expected to debut 2023 and they will ride on a platform from Alfa’s new owners, Stellantis.

One of the new Alfa EVs will be a fully-electric GTV, expected to arrive in 2024, which will be a sporty two- or four-door vehicle built on Stellantis STLA Large modular architecture. The other is expected to be some kind of sporty crossover, possibly called Brennero, built on the same platform as the GTV, is believed to arrive one year earlier, in 2023.

Autocar also says it has information that these new electric Alfa Romeos will have several powertrain (and possibly battery) options, and there will even be hot Quadrifoglio (QV) versions crowning the automaker’s new EV lineup. The publication quotes Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, who said

I will launch in 2024 the full BEV version of the first Alfa Romeo to be fully electrified. I will have one trim, with two engines: one side will be 100% electrified, but it will be on top of that my first full BEV.

And added that

For all out model launched, I will always study the possibility to make a performance version of the car that will be fully consistent with the product portfolio message we send. If I consider that I’m not able to offer the right level of performance steps of Quadrifoglio, I will not do a Quadrifoglio version.

The Alfa boss also says the automaker already has a model that it has sowed to dealers, but he says it has not yet been shown to the CEO of the Stellantis group, Carlos Tavares. Imparato says he will only show this new electric Alfa Romeo to Tavares once he’s sure it’s a great fit for the market segment they are aiming for.