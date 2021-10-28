Stellantis expects each of its four new electrified platforms to underpin the production of up to 2 million vehicles a year, or a total of 8 million units. That’s what Santo Ficili, the automaker’s head for Italy, recently said, according to Reuters.

"The four platforms are designed with a high level of flexibility and parts sharing, to create scale economies. In this way, each platform will be able to support (the production of) up to 2 million units every year.”

Stellantis pledged to invest over €30 billion through 2025 to electrify its vehicle lineup, which currently consists of 14 brands after the group was created in early 2021 after the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA.

As part of its plan, Stellantis announced four new platforms earlier this year: STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame. They will underpin a variety of electric vehicles such as small cars for Europe, a muscle car from Dodge, a Chrysler crossover, a Wrangler off-roader, and Ram pickup trucks.

At the Stellantis EV Day 2021 event in July, the company said the platforms will deliver highlights like over 500 miles (800 km) of range, 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 2 seconds, and 200 miles (320 km) of range in 10 minutes of charging.

Since Stellantis was formed, CEO Carlos Tavares has pushed for a convergence of the combined group's 14 brands to achieve a over €5 billion ($5.8 billion) in synergies each year and accelerate the company’s transition to cleaner mobility. The four electrified platforms will play a major role in that plan.

Stellantis wants more than 70% of its sales in Europe to come from low-emission vehicles by 2030, and aims to make the total cost of owning an EV equal to that of a gasoline-powered model by 2026.

According to Ficili, buyers must be given access to electric cars through better financing and more extensive charging infrastructure.

The world’s fourth largest carmaker has already announced that several of its European brands will go all-electric, including DS from 2024, Lancia in 2026, Alfa Romeo by 2027, and Fiat by 2030.