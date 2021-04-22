The Fiat-Chrysler group’s Giorgio platform was the brainchild of the late Sergio Marchione, who intended to turn Alfa Romeo into a real rival for the German luxury automakers. Plans of chasing the Germans have not changed, but they will no longer include the Giorgio platform, at least not in its current form (or in an Alfa Romeo, for that matter).

Stellantis, the company that was formed when PSA Group merged with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now owns Alfa Romeo (as well as 13 other automotive brands) and wants all future Alfas to be underpinned by the group’s STLA Large architecture. In fact, it wants to have just four ‘battery-electric vehicle focused’ platforms across all its brands.

STLA Large will also be used for upcoming Maserati models and Stellantis says the platform also supports a fully-electric powertrain with a potential range of up to 800 km (497 miles). The other platforms are STLA Small (500+km / 310+ miles predicted range), STLA Medium (700+km / 434+miles) and STLA Frame, a body on frame type architecture for body-on-frame vehicles (pickups and SUVs) which promises a 500+km / 310+mile range in EV form.

However the Giorgio platform will not be entirely killed off. It will still live on, albeit in a modified form, in the new Jeep Grand Cherokee. In fact, the upcoming Maserati Grecale SUV is also based on this same platform.

Alfa Romeo has also recently announced it is postponing the launch of its Tonale crossover. The Model is an upcoming rival for the BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA, but it has been reportedly pushed back after Alfa’s new CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, was apparently not pleased with how it performed - since it is the first plug-in Alfa Romeo, he wants it to have good specs and not just feel like a compliance vehicle.

The Tonale has been delayed by three months, so production will now start in March 2022, and it is expected to start reaching showrooms in June 2022.