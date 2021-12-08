Jeep has eliminated all other powertrain variants from its Wrangler lineup for Europe, leaving only the Wranger 4xe plug-in hybrid available to buyers as of next year. This generation, the Wrangler JL, was previously available on the Old Continent with either a 2.2-liter diesel or a 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that were offered alongside the plug-in hybrid.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe pairs the same turbocharged mill, the same one that powers the non plug-in four-pot model, with an electric motor for a combined 380 horsepower and 637 Nm of torque, good for 0 - 100 km/h (0 - 62 mph) in 6.4 seconds. Jeep says that its 17 kWh battery pack gives a WLTP electric-only range of 50 km (31 miles), although its actual real world range is much closer to the EPA-claimed 21 miles (33 km) that is advertised in the US.

Aside from dropping non-plug-in powertrains from the Wrangler lineup, Jeep is also adding more color options for the model. Silver Zynith Metallic Clear Coat and High Velocity Metallic Clear Coat have been added alongside the already existing Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Sting-Gray, Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and Sarge Green.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First Drive

88 Photos

Two special run colors are also available now - Tuscadero and Gobi - and they can be chosen for any version of Wrangler, as opposed to Snazzberry and Sarge Green, which can only be had on Sahara models.

Jeep also made an optional Gorilla Glass windshield available for 2022, the Sunrider Flip Top out of the Mopar catalog and gave the Wrangler more standard safety kit too - it will come as standard with automatic high beams, forward collision warning and braking, adaptive cruise control that can bring the vehicle to a complete stop, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, self-parking and a reversing camera.

The manufacturer did not announce any price changes for the Wrangler 4xe, but the plug-in currently costs just under €70,000, compared to around €60,000 for an example with the 2-liter turbo. In other words, now that the Wrangler is plug-in only in Europe, it also got quite a bit more expensive.