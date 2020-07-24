It’s clear that rallying fans hate the prospect of electric cars and they will express their dissatisfaction in any way they can, even massively disliking a YouTube video that just shows such a car undergoing testing. We’re talking about this video of an all-electric Opel Corsa-E rally car by zeroundersteer that is well shot, it gives the viewer a great idea of what the car looks and sounds like, yet it was inexplicably hated en masse by those who watched it.

According to Opel, this Corsa-E Rally is the first car of its kind to be electric. The manufacturer, now owned by Peugeot, may have stripped out the Corsa-E’s interior and given it a full rally car interior complete with roll cage, yet its powertrain remains unchanged.

That means this car still makes the stock 136 horsepower and 260 Nm (191 pound-feet), it draws from the same under floor-mounted 50 kWh battery pack and actually has the same WLTP range of 337 km (209 miles). Its performance figures are probably also very similar to those of the regular Corsa-E.

You can order one of these cars from Opel for €50,000 and it can be entered in the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup, which is part of the German Rally Championship.