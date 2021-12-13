Opel and Vauxhall have announced driving range increases for the Corsa-e and Mokka-e of around 6% and 4%, respectively.

Starting off with the Corsa-e electric supermini, its official WLTP range on a full battery charge is now 222 miles in the UK and 359 kilometers in the EU. Now, 222 miles equates to 357 km, so we don’t really know where that 2-kilometer difference comes from. The Corsa-e was previously WLTP-rated at 209 miles (336 km).

The Mokka-e subcompact crossover gains 8 miles of range, with its new WLTP rating being 209 miles in the UK and 338 km in the EU (the 2-km difference remains as 209 miles equates to 336 km). Opel and Vauxhall say the driving range gains have been achieved through the optimization of the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) and propulsion systems of the Corsa-e and Mokka-e.

More specifically, the efficiency of the heat pump is now higher than before, something customers will notice particularly when driving in the winter months. Furthermore, a new transmission reducer converts the motor revs into wheel speed, helping optimize the range. Finally, the EVs gain A+ rated low rolling resistance tires—16-inch for the Corsa-e and 17-inch for the Mokka-e.

The Corsa-e and Mokka-e are among Vauxhall’s five fully electric vehicles on sale in the UK, alongside the Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life MPVs and the Combo-e panel van.

All these EVs come with Vauxhall’s new Plug & Go offer that includes a free home charging unit, eight years’ roadside assistance and battery warranty, and free six-month BP Pulse subscription, and three years’ free servicing.

Vauxhall has pledged to offer an electrified variant across its entire model lineup and have a fully electric vehicle range by 2028, two years ahead of the UK Government deadline.