The new Vauxhall Corsa Electric will start at £32,445 ($41,683) in the UK, it has been revealed. The electric hatchback, which is branded as an Opel throughout the rest of Europe, will arrive in dealerships this fall.

A direct competitor to the Renault Zoe and Mini Electric, the Corsa is powered by a 51-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The 134-horsepower powertrain used on the old Corsa Electric will still be available on the new iteration, meanwhile a 154-hp motor borrowed from the Peugeot e-208 is an optional extra. Opting for the latter boosts range from 222 to 246 miles (WLTP).

The Corsa Electric now gets plenty of kit as standard, including a 10-inch touchscreen and a driver assistance system that provides lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition. The top-trim, £38,585 ($49,600) Corsa Ultimate gets matrix headlights and heated/massaging Alcantara seats. However, at that price point you're probably better off with a Tesla Model 3.

All versions of the Corsa Electric come with an 11kW on-board charger, allowing for a 10-80 percent fast charge in a somewhat underwhelming 30 minutes. Substantially cheaper internal combustion-engined versions of the Corsa will still be sold alongside the electric variants. The standard ICE Corsa will start at only £19,625 ($25,227).

What are your thoughts on the revised Corsa? A neat facelift, but perhaps more could have been done. After all, a minor range and power boost is somewhat underwhelming in this price bracket. Tesla aside, the new MG 4 XPower offers all-wheel drive, 429 hp, and a 3.8 second 0-60 miles per hour time for the same money as a moderately specced 154 hp Corsa Electric. Let us know what you think in the comments below.