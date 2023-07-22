The new Vauxhall Corsa Electric will start at £32,445 ($41,683) in the UK, it has been revealed. The electric hatchback, which is branded as an Opel throughout the rest of Europe, will arrive in dealerships this fall.

A direct competitor to the Renault Zoe and Mini Electric, the Corsa is powered by a 51-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The 134-horsepower powertrain used on the old Corsa Electric will still be available on the new iteration, meanwhile a 154-hp motor borrowed from the Peugeot e-208 is an optional extra. Opting for the latter boosts range from 222 to 246 miles (WLTP).

Corsa Electric Interior

The Corsa Electric now gets plenty of kit as standard, including a 10-inch touchscreen and a driver assistance system that provides lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition. The top-trim, £38,585 ($49,600) Corsa Ultimate gets matrix headlights and heated/massaging Alcantara seats. However, at that price point you're probably better off with a Tesla Model 3.

All versions of the Corsa Electric come with an 11kW on-board charger, allowing for a 10-80 percent fast charge in a somewhat underwhelming 30 minutes. Substantially cheaper internal combustion-engined versions of the Corsa will still be sold alongside the electric variants. The standard ICE Corsa will start at only £19,625 ($25,227).

What are your thoughts on the revised Corsa? A neat facelift, but perhaps more could have been done. After all, a minor range and power boost is somewhat underwhelming in this price bracket. Tesla aside, the new MG 4 XPower offers all-wheel drive, 429 hp, and a 3.8 second 0-60 miles per hour time for the same money as a moderately specced 154 hp Corsa Electric. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

 

 

 

Source: AutoCar

