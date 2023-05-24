Opel has unveiled the facelifted Corsa subcompact hatchback in Europe, and as before, it offers an all-electric variant dubbed Corsa Electric.

Sporting Opel's latest design language that makes it look like a smaller Astra Electric, the Corsa Electric adopts a refreshed exterior and an updated interior with more tech.

On the outside, the 2024 Corsa Electric gains the Opel Vizor brand face, which seamlessly integrates the vehicle grille, the LED headlights, and the central Opel Blitz in one element. In addition, the LED headlights and front bumper have been redesigned for a sportier look.

Speaking of the headlights, the optional glare-free Intelli-Lux LED matrix headlights are now improved with 14 LED elements compared to eight before the facelift. Out back, the only visible update is the Corsa lettering on the tailgate.

Other minor visual updates include the black roof (depending on trim level), new Grafik Grey paintwork, and Opel logo finished in black or matt satin silver.

The interior looks largely the same as before from a visual standpoint, with the main updates including new seat patterns, a new shift lever, and new steering wheel design.

The main highlight is the optional fully digital cockpit based on Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms that brings a new infotainment system and up to 10-inch touchscreen offering information in a clearer layout. The new interface brings enhanced graphics, multimedia, computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Other features include connected services for the navigation system, natural speech recognition “Hey Opel,” and over-the-air (OTA) updates. In addition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard for the first time on the Corsa. A new, high-resolution panoramic rear-view camera has also been added.

The 2024 Opel Corsa Electric has received upgrades in the powertrain department as well, adopting the latest single-motor setup that has recently been introduced to other Stellantis products including the Opel Mokka Electric, Peugeot e-2008, and more.

The main benefit of the more powerful electric powertrain is the improved lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 54 kilowatt-hours, which increases range to up to 250 miles (402 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle.

Customers will have the choice of two electric drive options, one with 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts) and 222 miles (357 km) of range, and another with 154 hp (115 kW) and up to 250 miles (402 km) of range. Both variants offer 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque.

When it comes to charging, Opel claims the battery goes from 20 to 80 percent of its total capacity in just 30 minutes. Deliveries of the facelifted Opel Corsa lineup to customers in Europe will start in the fourth quarter of 2023.