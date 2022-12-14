Opel is improving its Mokka-e electric subcompact crossover in Europe by giving it more range, more power and a revised name.

From now on, the Mokka-e is marketed as the Mokka Electric—a change likely inspired by the recent introduction of the Astra Electric—and it offers more driving range on the WLTP test cycle.

More specifically, the Opel Mokka Electric is now rated at 406 kilometers (252 miles) of WLTP range thanks to the addition of a new 54 kWh lithium-ion battery pack—the previous one had a capacity of 50 kWh—borrowed from the new Astra Electric and several other new Stellantis EVs.

That's a 14 percent increase over the 359 kilometers (223 miles) of WLTP range previously offered by the Mokka-e after the optimization of the HVAC and propulsion systems implemented a year ago. At the same time, energy consumption has decreased to 15.2 kWh per 100 kilometers.

As for charging, it takes around 30 minutes to reach 80 percent SoC at a 100 kW DC fast-charging station. In addition to direct current, drivers can also charge three-phase alternating current (AC) thanks to the Mokka Electric's 11 kW onboard charger, via a wall box or with a cable for the household socket.

Gallery: Opel Mokka-e (2020)

41 Photos

The Opel Mokka Electric is also getting more power courtesy of a new electric motor that's also shared with the Astra Electric. Mounted on the front axle, it delivers 115 kilowatts (154 horsepower) and 260 Newton-meters (191 pound-feet) of torque.

The new motor does not have a spectacular impact on performance given that the peak torque stays the same and the maximum power is 15 kilowatts (20 horsepower) higher. Opel quotes a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in under 10 seconds and an unchanged top speed that's electronically limited to 150 km/h (93 mph). With the previous motor and battery, the Mokka-e did 0-100 km/h in 9.2 seconds.

In addition to the powertrain upgrades, the Mokka Electric also gets a new name, with Opel noting that the new "Electric" suffix underlines that the vehicle offers even more electric driving fun. The company did not say whether the prices will stay the same or they will be modified as a result of the upgrades.

The Opel Mokka-e was the best-selling battery-electric vehicle in the B-SUV segment in Germany in October and November. Last month, 65 percent of all Mokka customers in Germany opted for the battery-electric variant.

Opel currently offers 12 electrified models, including the entire range of light commercial vehicles. By 2024, the automaker will also offer an electrified version of every model on the way to becoming an all-electric brand in Europe by 2028.