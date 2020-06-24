When Peugeot released the e-2008, the number of creases in its styling – particularly on the sides – looked uncomfortable, to say the least. The new Citroën ë-C4 – based on the same e-CPM platform – also presents them, even if only on the front doors. It was a relief to see the new Opel Mokka-e, presented this June 24, escaped that design “feature.”

The new compact crossover from Opel is the second one developed under PSA’s control. The first one was the Corsa and it also made its premiere with an electric version, also based on the e-CMP platform.

Sharing its underpinnings with the Peugeot e-2008, the new Mokka-e also uses its 50 kWh battery pack, which gives it a range of 322 km (200 mi) under the WLTP cycle. The Peugeot can run less than that, at 310 km (193 miles). For the record, both vehicles also share the 100 kW (134 hp) motor. The top speed is electronically governed to 150 km/h (93 mph).

The Mokka-e is 4.16 m (163.6 in) long, 1.79 m wide (70.3 in), and it has a 2.56 m wheelbase (100.7 in). That means the second-generation Mokka is 12.4 cm (4.9 in) shorter, while other measures changed only marginally. Height was not disclosed, but we would bet it is not far from that of the previous model, which was 1.65 m (64.8 in). Luggage space can hold 350 l (12.3 ft³).

Opel still did not disclose its prices, but they will probably be close to those of the Peugeot e-2008. It may even be a little cheaper, which would make it an even more attractive option apart from the Opel style and the Adam-like roof design. It is good to see the German company kept an edge in this matter.