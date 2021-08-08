The Opel Mokka-e (in the UK known as the Vauxhall Mokka-e) range tested by Bjørn Nyland noted decent results.

At the 90 km/h (56 mph) speed, it was able to go 290 km (180 miles), which is 90% of the 322 km (200 miles) WLTP rating. That's down to zero estimated range, however, there was about 6% of the battery capacity remaining.

Interestingly, the energy consumption was estimated at about 148 Wh/km (238 Wh/mile), which means 42.9 kWh of battery capacity out of a 50 kWh battery. With the remaining capacity (below 0 km or "---" range) it would be probably closer to 46 kWh.

At a higher speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), the range was cut by a third to 194 km (121 miles).

Overall, the results are similar to the other PSA's e-CMP-based electric cars with 50 kWh battery packs. Five tested cars (Opel Mokka-e, Peugeot e-208, Peugeot e-2008, Citroën e-C4 and DS3 Crossback e-tense) noted results between 285-300 km at 90 km/h and 187-198 km at 120 km/h.

We can then assume that up to around 300 km (186 miles) is the typical range that one can get from the 50 kWh e-CMP.

