The car appears to have a noticeable battery reserve below the "---" range indicator.
The Opel Mokka-e (in the UK known as the Vauxhall Mokka-e) range tested by Bjørn Nyland noted decent results.
At the 90 km/h (56 mph) speed, it was able to go 290 km (180 miles), which is 90% of the 322 km (200 miles) WLTP rating. That's down to zero estimated range, however, there was about 6% of the battery capacity remaining.
Interestingly, the energy consumption was estimated at about 148 Wh/km (238 Wh/mile), which means 42.9 kWh of battery capacity out of a 50 kWh battery. With the remaining capacity (below 0 km or "---" range) it would be probably closer to 46 kWh.
At a higher speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), the range was cut by a third to 194 km (121 miles).
Overall, the results are similar to the other PSA's e-CMP-based electric cars with 50 kWh battery packs. Five tested cars (Opel Mokka-e, Peugeot e-208, Peugeot e-2008, Citroën e-C4 and DS3 Crossback e-tense) noted results between 285-300 km at 90 km/h and 187-198 km at 120 km/h.
We can then assume that up to around 300 km (186 miles) is the typical range that one can get from the 50 kWh e-CMP.
2021 Opel Mokka-e
Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)
- range of 290 km (180 miles)
- energy consumption of 148 Wh/km (238 Wh/mile)
- used battery capacity: 42.9 kWh (estimated)
- temperature of 25°C
- 18" Michelin Primacy 4
Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:
- range of 194 km (121 miles); down 33%
- energy consumption of 221 Wh/km (356 Wh/mile); up 49%
- used battery capacity: 42.9 kWh (estimated)
- temperature of 20°C
- 18" Michelin Primacy 4
