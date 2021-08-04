Stellantis' Citroën e-C4 is yet another electric car model that was recently range-tested by Bjørn Nyland. According to the results, the WLTP rating of 350 km (218 miles) was not achieved.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the car's range was about 299 km (186 miles), which is comparable to other related models like the Peugeot e-208, Peugeot e-2008, and DS 3 Crossback E-Tense. The energy consumption of 137 Wh/km (220 Wh/mile) is quite good, probably mostly thanks to the better aerodynamics.

The most surprising thing is the battery capacity, estimated by Bjørn Nyland at 40.9 kWh usable and 42.6 kWh total. That's compared to about 45 kWh usable and about 50 kWh total in other PSA's e-CMP-based electric cars.

At a higher speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), the range decreased to about 198 km (123 miles), which is also in line with other e-CMP models.

2021 Citroën e-C4

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 299 km (186 miles)

energy consumption of 137 Wh/km (220 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 40.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 27°C

18" Michelin e Primacy

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 198 km (123 miles) ; down 34%

; down 34% energy consumption of 207 Wh/km (333 Wh/mile); up 51%

used battery capacity: 40.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 22°C

18" Michelin e Primacy

The multi-energy approach of PSA in recent years allowed the company to quickly electrify its lineup, but as we can see, the range results are rather basic for 2021. Other than that, the car offers a quite comfortable and quiet driving experience.

