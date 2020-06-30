Hide press release Show press release

NEW C4 AND Ë-C4 - 100% ËLECTRIC: CITROËN REINVENTS THE COMPACT HATCHBACK

In 2020, “Citroën goes Ëlectric for all” with the launch of six electrified vehicles. With the introduction of New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric, the Brand is continuing its electrification offensive and is writing a new chapter in its history in the hatchback territory.

A reinvented compact hatchback that meets the expectations of the segment with all that constitutes the Citroën identity:

Strength of the concept: embodying a strong step forward in Citroën design, it offers a raised stance on large diameter wheels, ready to pounce, an energetic, aerodynamic and mixed silhouette, incorporating SUV standards, an assertive and graphic design offering numerous possibilities for customisation.

Choice of powertrain: New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric is the fifth in Citroën’s electrification offensive, after C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, Ami, ë-Jumpy and ë-SpaceTourer. New C4 is also available in petrol or Diesel.

On-board comfort: all the benefits of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme for enhanced comfort for all with Citroën suspensions with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®, Advanced Comfort seats and Citroën Smart Pad Support™ in a World Premiere. A comfort experience enhanced by the 20 driving assistance technologies including Highway Driver Assist, a level 2 semi-autonomous driving system and 6 connectivity technologies. These qualities are even more amplified on New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric offering the silence of the ë-Comfort experience.

New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric are the 10th generation of Citroën compact hatchbacks that have marked their era with their comfort and character.



After its offensive in the SUV territory marked by the successful launches of the C3 Aircross SUV and C5 Aircross SUV (300,000 and 200,000 sales respectively since their launches at the end of 2017), Citroën is making a strong comeback in the hatchback market. With more than 1,700,000 cars sold in Europe in 2019, or nearly 11% of total passenger car sales, the compact hatchback segment is essential in the European market. New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric is Citroën's new-generation compact hatchback, inspired by customers and their way of driving. 100% electric, petrol or Diesel, meeting the expectations of the customers while offering a modern concept full of character, it has all the qualities needed to shake up the standards of its segment.

THE ESSENTIALS

The 10th generation of Citroën compact hatchbacks

Citroën and compact cars have been a 92 years success story since the first C4 in 1928. A history that includes GS, voted 1971 European Car of the Year and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. A line of cars that have sold nearly 12.5 million, acknowledged for their character, comfort and handling over the decades: C4 (1928), Ami 6/Ami 8, GS/GSA, BX, ZX, Xsara, C4 (2004 and 2010) and C4 Cactus.

An innovative posture and assertive style

With a unique and bold identity, New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric offer a new concept at the heart of the compact hatchback segment. With its elevated and assertive posture, the body shape combines the elegance and dynamism of a hatchback while subtly adopting certain SUV standards for added strength and character. Aerodynamic and fluid, it echoes Citroën's trademarks, notably the new LED V-shaped front and rear lighting signature, with a new expression of style that is more assertive, muscular and dynamic. Its warm and high-tech interior instantly expresses well-being, comfort and modernity. Each customer will be able to configure their car to suit their own image with 31 combinations outside and 6 ambiences inside.

Choice of powertrain: 100% electric, petrol or Diesel

New ë-C4 - 100% electric, the fifth in the Brand's electric offensive, and New C4 offer customers the comfort of choosing between 3 types of efficient and high-performance engines: 100% electric 100 kW (136 hp) with a range of 350 kmi allowing great freedom of movement, new generation Euro 6d petrol engine from 100 hp to 155 hp or Diesel from 110 hp to 130 hp.

A new expression of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme

New C4 and New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric offer a new step of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, offering modern all-round comfort for all, with a focus on every aspect of on-board well-being. Suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® and Advanced Comfort seats deliver driving comfort. Living comfort is enhanced by generous interior space, including Best in Class knee room, clever storage spaces and the Smart Pad Support Citroën™. Comfort of mind arises through a soothing and luminous atmosphere with warm materials and the openable panoramic sunroof. Comfort of use emerges thanks to the 20 driving assistance technologies including Highway Driver Assist, a level 2 semi-autonomous driving system and the 6 connectivity technologies. These qualities are even more amplified on New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric offering all the advantages of the ë-Comfort: silence, smoothness, ease and pleasure of use.



“With New C4 and New ë-C4 - 100% Electric, Citroën is making a strong comeback in the C-Hatch segment, a major segment in Europe. Expressing all of Citroën's DNA through its innovative posture and exceptional comfort, this new model offers customers a choice of 100% electric, petrol or Diesel powertrains to meet the needs of as many people as possible”.

Vincent Cobée, Citroën CEO





01. A LEGACY OF COMPACT CARS

> A CENTURY OF COMFORT AND CHARACTER

New C4 and New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric draw on Citroën's long and rich experience in the compact hatchback segment, with nearly 12,500,000 sales within 92 years: first generation of C4 (1928), Ami 6 and Ami 8, GS and GSA, BX, ZX, Xsara, C4 (2004 and 2010 generations) and C4 Cactus. A line of hatchbacks that have marked automotive history by responding to the needs of customers looking for cars that square the circle: with great comfort and disciplined behaviour, compact on the outside and spacious on the inside, elegant and sturdy. New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric are the 10th generation of Citroën compact hatchbacks. They bring back to life the elements that make up the flavour of a Citroën: all the spirit of André Citroën inside the C4 of 1928, the bold design of Ami 6 and Ami 8, the legendary comfort of GS and GSA, the modernity of BX, the relentless handling of ZX, the generous roominess of Xsara, the technology and versatility of C4 (2004 and 2010 generations) and the assertive character of C4 Cactus.

> CITROËN C4 (1928 GENERATION)

Unveiled in 1928, the first generation of C4 is the first compact car of the Brand. Comfortable and elegant, it sold 243 000 units.

> CITROËN AMI 6 AND AMI 8

Unveiled in 1961, Ami 6 stands out through its atypical design with its inverted back glass and its exceptional comfort in its segment. In 1969, Ami 8 is a modernised version of Ami 6, with a more fluid roofline. A true popular success, the hatchback versions of Ami 6 and Ami 8 sold 882 000 units.

> CITROËN GS AND GSA

Introduced in 1970 and voted 1971 European Car of the Year, GS was praised by the press for its limousine-like comfort, its aerodynamic and elegant design and its controls, which were revolutionary for their time, ergonomic and easy to access. Thanks in particular to its hydropneumatic suspension offering the comfort of a flying carpet, it immediately stood out as the most comfortable car in its category. GSA was the modernised version of GS, integrating a tailgate for an easier loading. GS and GSA in hatchback versions sold 1,994,000 units.

> CITROËN BX

Introduced in 1982, BX offers a modern and original design as well as a great comfort for all the passengers. A true popular success, the hatchback versions sold 2,150,000 units.

> CITROËN ZX

Launched in 1991, the ZX stands out from the competition for its handling particularly thanks to its self-steering rear axle that eliminates rear-end inertia in corners, its suspension comfort and its interior space: both compact on the outside and very liveable. It has sold more than 2,465,000 vehicles in its various body shapes: 3-door Coupé, 5-door and

4-door – an international body shape sold in China.

> CITROËN XSARA

Presented in 1997, Xsara replaces ZX, bringing even more safety, versatility and comfort in an elegant “2.5 volume” body typical of Citroën. It sold 1,343,000 units in its 5-door and 3-door Coupé versions.

> CITROËN C4 (2004 AND 2010 GENERATIONS)

The generation of C4 launched in 2004 embodies Citroën's boldness in terms of design and technology. Innovative and modern, it is available in a number of body shapes: 5-door, 4-door and a highly original Coupé body shape with its two-part rear window surmounted by an aerodynamic spoiler. In addition to the futuristic dashboard, the vehicle's equipment includes numerous comfort innovations, such as the fixed-hub steering wheel, directional Xenon headlamps and the lane departure warning system.

The generation of C4 launched in 2010 is available in 5-door or 4-door versions – the latter being still available on international markets. It represents the most comfortable synthesis of the segment with outstanding comfort combined with high-tech equipment, elegant design and efficient engines.

These two generations of C4 embody all the versatility expected in a compact car. They sold over 2,941,000 units.

> CITROËN C4 CACTUS

C4 Cactus, introduced in 2014, expresses a strong and bold statement, a real alternative to standard compact hatchback cars and often interchangeable. C4 Cactus offers a different philosophy: a robust, smooth and organic style, punctuated by functional graphic elements such as Airbump® or wheel arch protection, a streamlined high-tech interior and a high level of comfort. This comfort is the secret weapon of the second generation C4 Cactus, launched in 2018, a comfort enhanced by two major innovations: on the one hand, the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®, the feeling of riding on a flying carpet, and on the other hand, the Advanced Comfort seats which welcome passengers in a soft and cosy cocoon and are a real invitation for travel. With over 440,000 units sold to date, C4 Cactus has paved the way for the design of the Citroën cars of today and tomorrow and will have marked the Brand's history by crystallising all the rough edges that make a Citroën a Citroën.

02. INNOVATIVE POSTURE AND ASSERTIVE STYLE

> A UNIQUE AND BOLD IDENTITY

o A unique raised posture

Typically Citroën, the design of New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric sets itself apart by succeeding in combining:

- the elegance, fluidity and dynamism of a compact hatchback through smooth volumes, refined lines and trademark graphic details,

- the strength, character and robustness of an SUV thanks to the large wheels, the generous and muscular shapes and the 360° protection around the body.

The short front and rear overhangs combined with the large-diameter wheels (690 mm) and the 156 mm ground clearance, which is greater than the competition, give the vehicle a unique, assertive and confident elevated posture, a “ready to pounce” attitude: New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric break free from standards and put compact hatchback cars back on the map. With a long wheelbase (2,670 mm) the car is at the heart of the compact hatchback segment in terms of dimensions: 4,360 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,525 mm high. Thanks to its elevated stature, it offers a higher eye-point than the competition (1.22 m), to take advantage of increased visibility while driving.

o A modern, high-tech front end

The front end, with its V-shaped signature lighting, incorporates Citroën's new aesthetic standards, foreshadowed by CXPerience Concept, Ami One Concept and 19_19 Concept and instigated by New C3 in early 2020, a natural development of Citroën's front end signature with double-stage headlights and chrome chevrons stretched across the entire width of the vehicle. In this new, unique and distinctive staging, the chevrons extend to the daytime running lights at the top and now to the headlights at the bottom, highlighting the 100% LED “Citroën LED Vision” lighting technology with LED daytime running lights and headlights with 3 LED modules. LED fog lamps, combined with colourful inserts with a very graphic design, complete this innovative and high-tech front end.

The bonnet, high and horizontal, echoes the concave shape of C5 Aircross SUV, contributing vigour, strength and robustness and giving New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric an energetic and assertive attitude. The front bumper with a matte black lower skirt ensures durability in the event of small impacts. The air intake grilles, using the macro chevron pattern already present on Ami One Concept and 19_19 Concept, show the attention to detail.

o A smooth and aerodynamic profile

The aerodynamic profile offers generous volumes emphasised by some soft and muscular body lines, “tight into the body”, ensuring power, perceived robustness and character. The large 690 mm diameter wheels are highlighted by the very elaborate design of the 18" wheel rims right from the heart of the range. Well-positioned at the 4 corners of the vehicle, they provide reassurance and a good seat for the body shape. Matte black wheel arches, linked to the front and rear bumper skirts and Airbump® with coloured inserts, energise the body shape and suggest protection and robustness, while chrome window weather-strips and new door mirrors with a modern and elegant design add poise and refinement.

The unique roofline, combined with the sloping rear window, clearly expresses the aerodynamics of the vehicle, accompanied by a spoiler that enhances the vitality of the body shape and allows the vehicle to sit visually and physically. This gently sloping roof, overhanging the 3 side windows and joining the lights, is a nod to the iconic Citroën GS.

o A rear end expressing strength and dynamism

The rear end gives the vehicle dynamism and robustness, while suggesting a generous boot volume (380 l) through its tailgate with wide cut-outs optimised for loading. With its sloping rear window, vertical hatch and spoiler, the rear end also draws its inspiration from the 2004 C4 Coupé body shape, particularly with its original two-piece rear window topped by an aerodynamic spoiler.

With its headlights linked by a glossy black strip, New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric instigate the V-shaped LED rear signature lighting that appeared on Ami One Concept and 19_19 Concept, offering real consistency with the front end.

The bumper skirt, matte black for protection and durability, has a glossy black decoration featuring chrome exhaust pipes for ICE versions or decorative inserts for BEV versions, expressing power and dynamism. The two outer air scoops on the bumper, connected by a styling line on the hatch, take up the formal language of C5 Aircross SUV and finish the job of setting the vehicle on the road.

> A PASSENGER COMPARTMENT EXPRESSING WELL-BEING AND MODERNITY

The interior inspires confidence at first glance through its perceived quality and modernity. An expression of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, it suggests comfort with its clean, modern dashboard, softly shaped door panels, multiple storage compartments, soft, supple materials and seats inviting passengers to come and sit on board. The reassuring wide horizontal dashboard gives passengers a feeling of space and volume, while offering numerous storage compartments built into the design, a sign of the intelligence of the conception: dashboard tray, Citroën Smart Pad Support™, mobile console storage. Extending naturally into the door panels, the dashboard creates a wrap-around effect that amplifies the impression of protection and serenity on board, while the high and wide centre console enhances the status of this compact hatchback.

Passengers are immersed in a comfortable and cosy atmosphere: new, original chevron graphic grain pattern on the dashboard, new patterns on the Advanced Comfort seats, interior colour schemes coordinating the seats with the new decorations and door panel trims. The materials add value and are soft in contact areas: slush-moulded dashboard top, wrapped front door panel strips, soft armrest trim. Satin chrome or high-gloss black accents on the vents, steering wheel, instrument panel, air-conditioning and infotainment controls, centre console or dashboard tray add refinement to the passenger compartment and serve to identify useful functions.

Facing the driver, the steering wheel with a wide lower spoke incorporates the driver assistance controls on the left and infotainment controls on the right. New, glossy black automatic transmission paddles are built in behind the steering wheel: integral to the steering wheel, they enable instantaneous gear changes, whatever the angle of the steering wheel.

In their organisation and treatment, HMIs (Human Machine Interfaces) bring technology and modernity to the passenger compartment. Facing the driver, the frameless HD digital instrument panel features an original and readable Citroën brand identity graphic. It is highlighted by soothing white side mood lighting for a floating effect and is complemented by a large coloured head-up display that is easy to read and keeps the driver focused on the road ahead by displaying essential driving information in a legible and intuitive way. In the centre, at the top of the dashboard and connected to the central vents, the ultra-thin, borderless 10" touch screen is the nerve centre of the vehicle's controls. It includes a glossy black finish and is combined with a chrome adjustment wheel with a chevron motif. The controls of the dual-zone automatic climate control, physical for immediate access to the settings, have been treated with care: chrome wheels decorated with the same motif, glossy black push buttons.

New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric have a new, elegant and qualitative automatic gear lever in guilloched metal. Monostable and intuitive, it has 3 positions (R, N and D) for easy selection of reverse, neutral or forward gear, combined with a backlit reminder. It is combined with two backlit push buttons: P to activate parking mode, M to activate manual driving mode for conventional engine versions or B to activate brake energy recovery mode for the electric version. The console also incorporates the electric parking brake control and the driving mode selector including different driving modes on automatic transmission versions: Eco, Normal, Sport.

> A SPECIFIC AND REFINED CUSTOMISATION OFFERING

In line with the status expectations of compact hatchback customers, New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric offer a choice of 31 colour combinations and Color Packs on the exterior and 6 different interior ambiences, allowing customers to drive in the car that suits them.

o 31 exterior combinations to create a car that suits your image

The exterior customisation offer of New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric allows 31 different combinations to be created, combining:

- 7 exterior colours, from the simplest to the brightest: the timeless and unmistakable Polar White, Obsidian Black, Steel Grey and Platinum Grey, the lively and warm Elixir Red and Caramel Brown and an elegant and refined proposal, Iceland Blue.

- 5 Color Packs: Glossy Black, Metallic Sand, Textured Grey, Anodised Deep Red and Anodised Blue, the latter being exclusive to New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric and identical to that offered on C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid to reinforce the family spirit of Citroën's electrified vehicles. These Color Packs, typical of Citroën cars, are made up of coloured inserts around the front fog lights and on the Airbump®, allowing discreet, refined or more dynamic combinations to be created.

o A large choice of wheel rims and trims to magnify large diameter wheels

To take customisation even further, New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric have a wide choice of uniquely designed, wheel rims and trims that highlight the large diameter wheels (690 mm):

- 16'' Spring wheel covers,

- 16'' Steel & Style wheel,

- 17'' diamond cut Upstream alloy wheels - for some markets,

- 18’’ Aerotech wheel covers,

- 18'' diamond cut Aeroblade alloy wheels, exclusive to New C4,

- 18'' Aeroblade Dark alloy wheels, exclusive to New C4,

- 18'' diamond cut Crosslight alloy wheels - exclusive to New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric.

o 6 original and refined interior colour schemes to feel as if you are in your living room

Thanks to warm, soft-touch materials in simple or more vivid tones, the interior colour scheme has become one of the signatures of Citroën’s passenger compartments. The padding and topstitching pattern on the Advanced Comfort seats echoes the one introduced in New C3, which enhances the seat width. The contrasting coloured graphic band at the top of the backrests echoes the coloured inserts on the door panels and reinforces the feeling of space in the passenger compartment. So that everyone can drive in the passenger compartment that suits them, a choice of 6 different ambiences full of personality is offered.

- Standard ambience: timeless and simple, with a black cloth combined with a grey band.

- Urban Grey with Advanced Comfort Seats: the comfort and discretion of a padded grey “Chevrons” cloth combined with a black leather effect textile and a grey cloth band with a graphic screen-printed chevron pattern.

- Metropolitan Grey with Advanced Comfort Seats: the chic and trendy combination of a padded black leather effect textile with a grey cloth and a grey cloth band with a graphic screen-printed chevron pattern.

- Metropolitan Blue with Advanced Comfort Seats: the refinement and originality of a colour scheme combining padded “Saphyr” leather effect textile, blue cloth and a metallic silver cloth band.

- Hype Black with Advanced Comfort Seats: the universal distinction of padded black “Siena” grained leather combined with a black leather effect textile and a grey cloth band with a chevron screen-printed graphic pattern.

- Hype Red with Advanced Comfort Seats: the dynamism and status of padded red “Siena” grained leather combined with black leather effect textile on the seats and door panels. The grey Alcantara band on the backrests of the seats and the grey film decoration with a chevron pattern on the doors are highlighted with a unique chevron embroidery.

The band on the front and rear door panels can be replaced, on New ë-C4 - 100% electric and at the customer's discretion, by a blue-green film decoration with a chevron graphic motif, to wake up the simplest of colour schemes and enhance the atmosphere with a touch of electrifying colour in line with the electric drive mode.

03. 100% ELECTRIC, PETROL OR DIESEL, AT THE CUSTOMER'S CHOICE

> ELECTRIC MOBILITY TO BOOST COMFORT

New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric embodies high-tech and modern electric mobility, to boost comfort and versatility of use: mobility in ë-Comfort class. After C5 Aircross SUV, Ami, ë-Jumpy and ë-SpaceTourer, New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric lets you drive in electric mode on a daily basis, perfectly insulated from the road and the outside world, in a hushed, cocoon-like setting: all outside stresses are filtered out. With electric mode, all obstacles are lifted; passengers are enveloped in an aura of calm. The silent operation, the smoothness of the vehicle’s movement, the pleasure of driving, the gentle suspension, the soft Advanced Comfort seats, the removal of vibrations on board, the ergonomics and ease of use of the interfaces and dedicated services, everything contributes to enhancing comfort on board, for all occupants.

ë-Comfort means being able to drive 100% electric, with:

- Zero CO2 emissions to satisfy customers’ environmental and ecological conscience

- Zero noise and zero odour, to ensure optimum comfort in terms of noise and odour in electric mode in town

- Zero vibrations, zero jolts, zero gear changes, for perfectly smooth driving

- Immediately available torque for stimulating driving sensations

- Remotely programmable services for peace of mind every day

- Reduced maintenance costs

> SMOOTH 100% ELECTRIC DRIVING

New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric has an efficient engine with zero CO2 emissions and a WLTP cycle range of 350 kmi. In addition to the pleasure of driving 100% electric, with no CO2 emissions and real savings in use, New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric allows access to the restricted traffic areas of cities, which are increasingly off-limits to conventional engine vehicles.

This 100% electric engine is particularly powerful and energetic, whatever the circumstances, with 136 hp of power, 260 Nm of torque instantly available for clean, linear acceleration, 0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds in Sport mode and a top speed of 150 km/h. The 50 kWh electric motor battery is high-voltage 400 V Li-Ion.

New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric has a Brake feature that amplifies deceleration of the vehicle without pressing the brake pedal, to increase range. This system allows recovery of the energy available during braking and deceleration phases, unlike the conventional ICE versions. This action lets the driver partially recharge the battery and increase range.

Several driving modes are available, activated by the mode selector on the centre console: Eco, Normal or Sport, which acts on various parameters including air conditioning and effective power and performance, allowing the driver to choose between dynamism or optimal eco-driving.

For even greater peace of mind, the battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km for 70% of its charge capacity.

> OPTIMISED CHARGING TIME FOR EASY RECHARGING

Charge time is optimised:

- In mode 4 on a public charging station, using a 100 kW fast-charge charger, the battery recharges at a rate of 10 km/min, a value at the best level in the segment: 80% of the charge is completed in 30 min.

- In mode 3 at home, on a 32 A Wall Box either purchased or rented, battery recharging is accelerated and takes 7.5 hours in single-phase, or even 5 hours in three-phase with the optional 11 kW charger.

- In mode 2 at home, for occasional needs, the battery can be recharged in 15 hours on a 16 A Legrand Green'up™ type socket and more than 24 hours on a standard domestic socket.

To make life easier for customers and enable them to enjoy their electric vehicle with faster charging times on a daily basis, Citroën takes care of everything and offers a “one-stop shop” solution for installing a Wall Box at home.

Charging is simplified and can be programmed or deferred, to benefit from more advantageous off-peak electricity prices for example. Customers program the vehicle charge using the tablet in the passenger compartment or using the My Citroën app. Charging is simple thanks to improved ergonomics of the flap and the charging cables stored on the hinged boot floor. The charging flap features a colour code to visually track the charging process, which can also be viewed on the My Citroën app.

> INTUITIVE INTERFACES FOR GREATER PEACE OF MIND

With the launch of its range of electrified vehicles, Citroën supports the driver by offering clear and intuitive interfaces, easy to read, understand and use. The aim is simple: to strengthen the connection between the driver and his/her vehicle, enhance the modernity of the drive train, simplify all interactions and all actions, on a daily basis, to make New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric an extension of the home; fun, intuitive and gratifying. The driver has a specific dedicated display mode on the digital instrument panel to view the gauge or range, as well as a choice of 3 widgets: power indicator - powermeter, energy flow or heat comfort consumption, a mechanism which makes it possible to view the impact of heat comfort elements on energy consumption.

Specific pages on the touchscreen, accessible directly from a button on the centre console, display the system's operating status or the settings for delayed battery charging. When the vehicle is charging, among other things the screen displays the remaining charge time to achieve a full charge (in hours and minutes), the range recovered (in km), or the recovered battery charge rate (as a percentage).

> A RANGE OF EFFICIENT, MODERN POWERTRAINS

New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric offer a complete range of powertrains. Efficient and high-performance, these core range offerings are ideal to cover everyone's needs:

- New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric:

o 1 100% electric engine: 136 hp (100 kW) - Battery 50 kWh.

- New C4:

o 5 Euro 6d petrol engines: PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual gearbox, PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual gearbox, PureTech 130 S&S EAT8, PureTech 155 S&S EAT8 and PureTech 155 EAT8 - international only,

o 2 Euro 6d Diesel engines: BlueHDi 110 S&S 6-speed manual and BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8.

04. A NEW EXPRESSION OF THE CITROËN ADVANCED COMFORT® PROGRAMME

> THE CITROËN ADVANCED COMFORT® PROGRAMME

A true Citroën hallmark that underpins the design and development of the Brand's vehicles, the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme is a new, more modern and more rational approach to comfort. New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric offer concrete solutions on the 4 pillars of this programme to meet the multiple and global expectations of customers in terms of comfort.

- Driving comfort: to protect occupants from outside disturbances both in terms of troubles rising from the suspension and in terms of noise levels, so that being on board feels like being in a cocoon.

- Living comfort: to make life on board easier through generous space, practical storage compartments and a clever layout.

- Comfort of mind: providing peace of mind to the driver by reducing the mental workload by organising and prioritising information to display only that which is really useful and by creating a soothing interior atmosphere.

- Comfort of use: to improve the flow of using the car and its equipment with intuitive technology, useful everyday assistance features, and digital continuity between occupants and the car.

> SUSPENSION WITH PROGRESSIVE HYDRAULIC CUSHIONS® FOR TRAVELLING ON A FLYING CARPET

New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric are equipped as standard right from the heart of the range with the Citroën suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®, which were first introduced on C4 Cactus and C5 Aircross SUV, providing supreme comfort and a “magic carpet ride” effect, for on-board well-being, dynamism and driveability.

This exclusive to Citroën major innovation aims to improve the quality of the filtering system so dear to the Brand's customers. It is the culmination of Citroën's expertise in the field of suspension: suspension comfort has been in the Brand's genes for more than 100 years and customers have become attached to Citroën's comfort, which is different from anything else on the market.

20 patents have been filed as part of the development of this suspension. Its operating principle is simple. While conventional suspension systems comprise a shock absorber, a spring and a mechanical stop, the Citroën Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® system adds two hydraulic stops on either side, one for compression, the other for decompression. The suspension thus works in two stages depending on the applied stresses:

- For light compression and decompression, the spring and shock absorber control vertical movements together with no assistance required from the hydraulic stops. But these stops gave engineers greater freedom in the car’s clearance, providing a “magic carpet ride” effect giving the impression that the car is gliding over uneven ground.

- During major impacts, the spring and shock absorber work together with the hydraulic compression or decompression stops, which gradually slow the movement to avoid jerks at the end of the range. Unlike a traditional mechanical stop, which absorbs energy but returns a part of it, the hydraulic stop absorbs and dissipates this energy. This means there is no bouncing.

> ADVANCED COMFORT SEATS FOR TRAVELLING IN A MOBILE LOUNGE

The wide and welcoming seats of New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric and New C4 instantly invite passengers to take a seat on board. They provide a pleasant feeling of comfort, well-being and support, giving passengers the impression that they are sitting in an armchair, well-isolated from the road. Sitting higher than the competition thanks to a raised posture, passengers are guaranteed to see further and can face the road with peace of mind.

An innovation exclusive to Citroën, the Advanced Comfort seats, standard from the heart of the range, were introduced to the Citroën range on C4 Cactus and C5 Aircross SUV. They are available on New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric and New C4 in the Urban Grey, Metropolitan Grey, Metropolitan Blue, Hype Black and Hype Red ambiences, based on 4 dimensions to offer the best in comfort.

- Visual comfort: immediately visible padding, an undeniable visual signature reinforced by stitching forming graphic elements typical of the Brand's models, such as GS or BX.

- Welcoming comfort: the special foam on the surface of the seat, thickened by 15 mm, offers softness and support from the first contact.

- Dynamic comfort: the new high-density foam at the core of the seats holds the occupants in place during long journeys, guaranteeing optimum comfort over time by avoiding any settling effect after long hours of driving and preventing the seats from ageing after several years of use.

- Postural comfort: the design of the seats contributes to optimum driving comfort, with wide seats and backrests, reinforced support, lumbar and height adjustment of the front seats, electric front seat adjustment, wide and comfortable side and central armrests at the front and rear.

To enhance well-being on board and feel as if in a cocoon, even in the most stressful situations, the front seats can be fitted with a massage system in addition to heating. Passengers are welcomed in exceptional comfort conditions.

> CLEVER STORAGE FOR EVERYONE

Special attention has been paid to storage, in all places. The vehicle's design, based on the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, has freed up as many storage spaces as possible. No less than 16 storage compartments for a total volume of 39 l for greater practicality on a daily basis, with innovative and practical equipment that meets the ever-increasing expectations of all passengers, both front and rear, open or closed depending on use.

- Unique storage and equipment for the front passenger:

o The Smart Pad Support Citroën™, a clever and unprecedented retractable support system as a World Premiere, solid, functional and directly built into the dashboard, to securely fix a tablet using two dedicated shells for Apple iPad Air 2 and Samsung Tab A 10.5’’, or a universal shell for other models, enabling the passenger to make the most of the time spent on board, right from the heart of the range,

o The Dashboard Tray, a large sliding drawer with a cushioned opening positioned in front of the passenger, with a special graphic anti-slip coating in black, to store and hold a tablet or any other object in place, in complete safety,

o A large glove box under the Dashboard Tray, deep and with cushioned opening.

- The high and wide centre console has been designed for maximum storage space:

o A large storage area in front of the console with an anti-slip dividing flap decorated with a black and grey graphic pattern, so that objects can be hidden under the flap and others can be kept within easy reach on top of the flap,

o An open wireless charging area for smartphone at the foot of the central front panel, combined with two USB sockets, one of which is Type C,

o A storage slot in front of the gear lever for various small items,

o A large central storage compartment with sliding closure, concealing two cup holders,

o Ample storage space under the front centre sliding armrest.

- For rear passengers:

o Cup holders and a storage slot in the rear seat's fold-away armrest for items such as pens,

o Map pockets on the back of the front seats.

- All passengers also benefit from wide and deep front and rear door bins.

> SPACIOUSNESS AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL

A compact hatchback must be a multi-purpose car capable of doing everything. New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric offer both compact exterior dimensions to maintain the agility needed for everyday use and generous interior space, thanks in particular to a wheelbase measuring 2,670 mm, one of the longest in the segment, which augurs well for excellent knee room in the rear, Best in Class (198 mm). The 1,800 mm exterior width, at the core of what is common practice in the segment, generously accommodates three people in the rear - 1,380 mm wide at the shoulders and 1,440 mm at the elbows.

With a generous 380-litre boot that is easy to use thanks to its low, flat loading sill (715 mm), wide cut-outs and straight sides, New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric are positioned at the heart of the segment and can be adapted to suit individual needs. For added convenience, a two-position floor allows the boot to be divided into compartments and provides a flat floor when the rear seat is folded down for a maximal volume of 1,250 l. This two-position floor can be held in an oblique position to load the boot more easily. New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric is not to be outdone with the possibility to store charging cables or various objects under the floor. For even more practicality in everyday life, hooks are positioned on the sides to hang bags, while a ski hatch allows particularly long objects to be slid in.

> A REAL COCOON INSULATED FROM THE OUTSIDE

Particular attention has been paid to acoustic insulation, with a reduction in running and aerodynamic noise, providing passengers with exceptional road insulation, as if in a cocoon sheltered from external factors. Special attention was also paid to the insulation of the engine block. On board New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric especially, the silence is exceptional, no vibration disturbs the peace and quiet on board.

The 18'' diamond cut Crosslight alloy wheel rims of New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric have in addition been specifically developed to reinforce vibration comfort.

In addition to Arkamys digital sound processing, New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric offer an 8-channel Hi-Fi system. It includes a central channel at the top of the dashboard, woofers in the front and rear doors, tweeters in the windscreen pillars and a subwoofer under the boot floor, allowing music lovers to enjoy their music just as they do in their living room.

> A PASSENGER COMPARTMENT BATHED IN LIGHT

On-board light is one of the pillars of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, helping to immerse passengers into a tranquil and positive atmosphere thanks to a generous 4.3 m² glass surface and warm materials. Light-coloured roof lining and interior pillar trims ensure clarity and warmth, while some interior ambiences feature bright and warm hues which are unusual in the automotive environment, such as the Metropolitan Blue or the Hype Red ambiences.

Equipped with side windows including quarter lights, New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric have a large electric openable panoramic sunroof, bathing the passenger compartment in light. This is of a spoiler type in order to preserve roof clearance at the rear, and it is combined with a sun blind to adjust the desired level of brightness in the passenger compartment. The interior is bright and comfortable, with the roof open or closed, so that every journey is an experience in itself.

At night, the atmosphere is pleasant and reassuring, thanks in particular to the LED ambient lighting on the digital instrument panel, which is matched to the white backlighting of the driving and on-board comfort functions and the front and rear lights.

> TOP CLASS HEAT CONFORT FOR ALL PURPOSES

To enhance day-to-day heat comfort, even in the most extreme conditions, New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric offer:

- Heated windscreen and steering wheel, new in the Citroën range,

- Heated seats, front and rear,

- A dual-zone automatic climate control system with dual controls for ease of use: physical controls on the central front panel and digital controls on the touch screen,

- Air vents in the rear centre console for rear passengers.

> 20 LATEST GENERATION DRIVING AID TECHNOLOGIES

New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric are packed with driving aids, with no less than 20 latest-generation technologies. It’s just as much as is in C5 Aircross SUV, the benchmark for driving aids at Citroën: with New C4 and ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric, the customer is well and truly on the road to autonomous driving.

o Technologies to improve safety while driving: a major step towards autonomous driving

- Active Safety Brake: The system automatically brakes the vehicle in the event of a risk of collision by detecting and analysing obstacles, whether fixed or moving, pedestrians, cyclists or vehicles, including at night.

- Collision Risk Alert and Post Collision Safety Brake: The device warns the driver that the vehicle is in danger of colliding with the vehicle in front, from 30 km/h upwards. This action takes place just before activation of the automatic braking system, which is activated automatically after a collision, to prevent over-collision by stopping the colliding vehicle.

- Blind Spot Monitoring System: The driver is warned by a warning light in the outside mirrors if there is a car in the blind spot.

- Active Lane Departure Warning System: The system alerts the driver and corrects the vehicle's trajectory as soon as it detects a risk of unintentional lane departure without activating the indicator lights. The driver can prevent this correction, if he or she wishes, by holding the steering wheel firmly.

- Adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function: The system adapts to the speed of the vehicle in front by automatically maintaining the safety distance previously selected by the driver. If necessary the system also has the ability to stop the vehicle and restart it automatically without driver action by acting on the brakes and accelerator.

- Highway Driver Assist: This Level 2 semi-autonomous driving device combines Adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function and Active Lane Departure Warning, with the vehicle taking charge of the speed or trajectory. The driver can thus delegate driving partially, the only constraint being to keep concentrating on the road, with the driver’s hands on the wheel, according to the legislation in force. He or she can take over driving at any time.

- Coffee Break Alert: The driver is warned by an indication on the dashboard that it is time to take a break after a two-hour drive at speeds above 70 km/h.

- Driver Attention Alert: The system evaluates the driver's state of alertness by identifying deviations in trajectory from the road markings and warns the driver if his or her alertness is reduced.

- Extended traffic sign recognition and recommendation: The system displays the speed limit signs on the instrument panel as well as certain traffic signs (stop, one-way street, etc.). The speed is recorded with a single action as a setpoint for the speed regulator/limiter.

- Intelligent beam headlights: The device allows automatic switching from full to dipped beam (and vice versa).

o Technologies to enhance comfort and tranquillity on board

- Proximity keyless entry and start: Simply carry the key with you to unlock your vehicle when approaching, and to start it and lock it when driving away.

- Colour head-up display: The main driving information (speed, navigational indications) is projected, in colour, on a broad strip in the driver's direct field of vision, allowing him or her to focus on the road.

- Automatic electric parking brake: This system allows the parking brake to be automatically applied when the engine is switched off and released as soon as the vehicle is set in motion. The driver can intervene at any time to apply or release the parking brake via the control on the centre console.

- Lateral parking sensors: This system provides information on the proximity of obstacles in the flanks of the manoeuvring vehicle by memorising the data collected by sensors located on the front and rear bumpers coupled to the vehicle's trajectory.

- Reversing camera with Top Rear vision: As soon as reverse gear is engaged, the camera displays the rear view of the vehicle on the touch screen, with coloured markings according to the proximity of obstacles, as well as a reconstructed image of its rear environment at 180° when viewed from above.

- 360 vision: Activated automatically when the vehicle is in reverse gear or manually by the driver, this video assistance for all low-speed manoeuvres provides a 360° view of the top of the car and its surroundings: the view is updated as the vehicle moves.

- Park Assist: This system is an active parking aid, for parallel parking (entry and exit) or in a parking space (entry), making manoeuvres smoother, easier and safer. It automatically detects a parking space and controls parking manoeuvres in and out of it.

- Hill Start Assist: The system prevents unwanted vehicle movement to facilitate hill starts when the brake pedal is released. This function acts on slopes greater than 3% by stabilising the vehicle for 2 seconds.

- Static cornering function: The right or left fog lamp comes on in addition to the main headlamp beam to illuminate up to 75° to the right or left corner of the vehicle, depending on the angle of the steering wheel.

- Trailer Stability Control: This is a trailer stabiliser on vehicles equipped with a factory optional tow hitch device. It detects the trailer as soon as its electrical connector is connected to the towing vehicle and dampens any possible swaying and slows down the hitch at critical speeds by means of individual and alternating braking actions on each wheel at the front axle. However, if there are large swerves, the system reduces engine torque and brakes the towing vehicle at all four wheels in order to leave the critical speed range as quickly as possible.

> 6 CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGIES FOR CONTINUITY BETWEEN THE CUSTOMER'S DIGITAL WORLD AND THE CAR

Dedicated connected services let you enjoy comfort without limits, smooth and with no jolts, for worry-free, simple travel. Encompassing in particular the entire electrification ecosystem specific to New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric, these services make the use of the vehicle simpler and more serene, offering continuity between the digital world and the car, allowing occupants to stay connected and relax.

- The 10" touchscreen, with a capacitive screen which needs only be touched with the tip of a finger, is the real nerve centre of the vehicle. It allows you to configure your vehicle, access the multimedia system, but also the telephone, air conditioning and navigation. It is combined with voice recognition.

- Wireless charging for smartphone allows a wide range of Qi-compatible devices to be inductively charged using a charging mat incorporated into the charging area in the centre console. The wireless transmission of electrical energy is based on the principle of magnetic induction.

- ConnectedCAM Citroën®, an independent camera system integrated into the foot of the interior rear-view mirror, uses full HD, GPS technology. This camera allows you to take a photo or video of the outside scene in front of your vehicle, with the corresponding data stored on the integrated 16 GB memory card. Thanks to the WiFi connection, the data recorded by the camera can be transferred to a smartphone to be shared via e-mail or social networks. ConnectedCAM Citroën® continuously films the road in front of the windscreen and automatically saves the recordings in the event of an accident. This both fun and secure system, typically Citroën, is already available on New C3 and C5 Aircross SUV.

- Connect Assist, a free, no-subscription, 24/7, location-based emergency call and assistance service, allows the appropriate help to be sent out, either automatically or by pressing the emergency or assistance button. This also includes an e-remote control system for controlling the vehicle remotely, using the My Citroën app (programming charging and pre-heating or pre-cooling to optimise electrical autonomy, checking battery capacity and remaining fuel range, mileage and vehicle location).

- Connect Nav, the latest-generation 3D connected navigation system, is combined with connected services such as TomTom Traffic, which provides real-time traffic information, location and prices of petrol stations and car parks, weather information and local search for points of interest. Users will also appreciate the indication of Danger Zones or Free2Move services. This system is especially enhanced with information connected to the electrification of the vehicle, with POI including electric charging zones in addition to fuel stations and a graphic showing the radius of action according to battery charge level, in order to better manage the vehicle’s range.

- Connect Play, with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible Mirror Screen function that allows you to enjoy applications from your smartphone on the touch tablet in complete security. The new C4 has four USB sockets allowing everyone to recharge their smartphone: two sockets at the bottom of the centre console (one USB type A and one USB type C), and two USB sockets at the rear of the centre console (one USB type A and one USB type C).



TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

- Length: 4,360 mm

- Width: 1,800 mm / 2,032 mm mirrors extended / 1,834 mm mirrors folded

- Height: 1,525 mm

- Wheelbase: 2,670 mm

- Wheel diameter: 690 mm

- Turning circle: 10.9 m

- Ground clearance: 156 mm

- Boot volume: 380 l, up to 1,250 l

- Loading sill height: 715 mm

- New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric:

o Power: 136 hp (100 kW)

o Battery: High Voltage 400 V Li-Ion 50 kWh

o Torque: 260 Nm

o Range: 350 kmi - WLTP cycle

o Maximum speed: 150 km/h

o 0-100 km/h: 9.7 seconds (sport mode)

o Charging time:

> 100 kW public charging station: battery recharged to 80% in 30 min, i.e. 10 km/min

> 32 A Wall Box: between 5 hours (three-phase with the optional 11 kW charger) and 7 hours 30 min (single-phase)

> Domestic socket: between 15 hours (high-power socket) and more than 24 hours (standard socket)