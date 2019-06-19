Hide press release Show press release

PEUGEOT ELECTRIC REVOLUTION CONTINUES WITH THE ALL-NEW 2008 SUV AND e-2008 SUV

All-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV and zero-emission e-2008 SUV set for launch early 2020

100% electric e-2008 SUV is powered by a 100kW electric motor and 50kWh battery capable of 193 miles of range under the WLTP test

All-new compact SUV available with a range of advanced Euro 6d petrol and diesel engines

Latest 3D i-Cockpit® system features hologram technology in theconfigurable head-up display

The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV will be the second vehicle to follow the ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain’ philosophy when it arrives later this year. The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV will be available with a choice of 100% electric, petrol or diesel powertrains.

Combining class-leading levels of technology, an instinctive driving experience and sharp design, the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV will offer a unique proposition in the compact SUV segment.

The all-new 2008 SUV features PEUGEOT’s latest 3D i-Cockpit® with hologram technology and a state-of-the art head-up display, increasing driver reaction times.

A POWERTRAIN FOR EVERY OCCASION

The all-new e-2008 SUV is powered by a 100kW (136bhp) electric motor and 50kWh battery. Under WLTP testing, the 100% electric zero-emission SUV will achieve 193 miles of range.

Capable of supporting 100kW rapid charging technology, an 80% charge will take just 30 minutes, while a full charge using conventional 7.4kW and 11kW fast chargers will take between eight hours and five hours.

With the MyPeugeot® app, owners will be able to pre-set the charging times, heating and air conditioning on their all-new e-2008 SUV, as well as check its current charge level remotely.

The all-new e-2008 SUV will feature two forms of energy recovery. Selecting Drive “D” recovery from the drive selector will feel similar to driving a standard diesel or petrol model, while Brake “B” provides more regenerative braking when lifting off the accelerator.

A series of unique styling cues help set the all-new e-2008 SUV apart from its petrol and diesel counterparts:

A sparkling dichroic Lion emblem, with reflections alternating between green and blue depending on the angle of view

An “e” monogram on the front side panel and tailgate.

A body coloured chequered front grille

Exclusive seat upholstery in Alcantara © on the e-2008 SUV GT

on the e-2008 SUV GT Animation of specific information illustrating the operation of the powertrain in real time, accessed through the 3D digital instrument panel and can also be projected, like a hologram, via the colour

The 50kWh battery is positioned under the floor of the all-new e-2008 SUV, so there’s no compromise to boot or interior space whichever powertrain is selected.

PEUGEOT’S EV SERVICES

Supporting motorists looking to make the transition towards electric, PEUGEOT will be launching new services to coincide with the arrival of the all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV. PEUGEOT’s new electric focussed service includes:

Easy-Charge:

A range of at-home or office charging solutions with a broad choice of equipment (heavy-duty socket, Wallbox, Smart Wallbox, etc.), a diagnostic service to assess the electric installation and plan for a better charging solution and final installation

with a broad choice of equipment (heavy-duty socket, Wallbox, Smart Wallbox, etc.), a diagnostic service to assess the electric installation and plan for a better charging solution and final installation Public charge offering via Free2Move Services , including a charge pass giving access to public charging points across Europe: drivers are able to pre-select terminals according to distance, speed and price of recharging.

, including a charge pass giving access to public charging points across Europe: drivers are able to pre-select terminals according to distance, speed and price of recharging. Easy-Mobility:

Trip planner : a trip planning and organisational tool for long journeys via Free2Move Services; proposal of the best routes taking into account the location of charging stations on the route, sent to the in-car Connected 3D Navigation

: a trip planning and organisational tool for long journeys via Free2Move Services; proposal of the best routes taking into account the location of charging stations on the route, sent to the in-car Connected 3D Navigation Mobility Pass: extended mobility by means of a pass for a rental internal combustion engine when needed

extended mobility by means of a pass for a rental internal combustion engine when needed E-coaching : a tool in the MyPeugeot app that allows drivers to receive advice on how to optimise their driving and the range of the all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV

: a tool in the MyPeugeot app that allows drivers to receive advice on how to optimise their driving and the range of the all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV Serenity: aiming to reassure drivers in their EV discovery process and let them enjoy their car in complete peace of mind :

aiming to reassure drivers in their EV discovery process and let them enjoy their car in complete peace of mind : New digital journey simulators to promote discovery and viability of the electric driving on the PEUGEOT website

to promote discovery and viability of the electric driving on the PEUGEOT website Special service contracts and road-side assistance , which may be included in a single finance package, to ensure peace of mind at all times

, which may be included in a single finance package, to ensure peace of mind at all times Battery capacity certificate to facilitate vehicle resale with a guarantee of the vehicle’s battery charge capacity

The all-new e-2008 SUV is the second 100% electric vehicle from PEUGEOT, following from the all-new e-208 announced earlier this year. PEUGEOT has pledged that by 2023, its entire model line-up will feature an electrified version.

ALL-NEW PEUGEOT 2008 SUV PETROL AND DIESEL MODELS

The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV features the latest Euro 6d petrol and diesel engines. There will be three petrol and one diesel engines to choose from, based on PEUGEOT’s three-cylinder 1.2 PureTech petrol engine and the four-cylinder 1.5 BlueHDi diesel.

Petrol:

2L PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual

2L PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic

2L PureTech 155 S&S 8-speed automatic (only for GT trim)

Diesel

5L BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual

Since 2017, PEUGEOT models have met the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) with a compliance factor of 1.5 instead of the current, permitted, 2.1 conformity factor - three years ahead of the regulation deadline.

PEUGEOT DRIVE ASSIST & TECHNOLOGY

The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV comes with class leading technology and safety features, including:

Drive Assist: Allowing for semi-autonomous driving. Drive Assist is made up of: Lane Positioning Assist and Lane Departure Warning Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go (in 8-speed automatic only)

Allowing for semi-autonomous driving. Drive Assist is made up of: Full Park Assist : Which takes over entering and leaving a parking space. The system can leave just 60cm of space between cars

: Which takes over entering and leaving a parking space. The system can leave just 60cm of space between cars Automatic Emergency Brake Assist: Latest generation system can detect pedestrians and cyclists by day and night at up to 85mph and warns of a risk of collision

Latest generation system can detect pedestrians and cyclists by day and night at up to 85mph and warns of a risk of collision Active lane (or verge) keeping assist: Corrects the vehicle’s course from 40mph

Corrects the vehicle’s course from 40mph Driver Attention Monitoring : Detects the driver’s alertness on long journeys from 40mph using steering wheel micro-movement analysis technology

: Detects the driver’s alertness on long journeys from 40mph using steering wheel micro-movement analysis technology PEUGEOT Smartbeam Assistance - automatic headlight dipping

Speed limit recognition and recommendation

Extended traffic sign recognition: Includes ‘Stop’ and ‘No Entry’

Includes ‘Stop’ and ‘No Entry’ Active Blind Spot Monitoring: Features course correction from 7mph

Features course correction from 7mph Electric parking brake

The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV has a premium hi-fi system developed by French specialist FOCAL® and was more than three years in development. Made up of 10 speakers, FOCAL® has utilised technologies usually reserved for living room installations to fine-tune the acoustics in the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV.

PEUGEOT 3D i-COCKPIT®

The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV features the latest version of the PEUGEOT 3D i-Cockpit®, with a compact steering wheel and a new head-up display.

On the head-up display, information is projected in hologram form close to the driver’s eye-line, helping to improve reaction times. The centre console comes with a 10-inch colour touchscreen (depending on trim), with TomTom® Traffic connected 3D Navigation. Every all-new 2008 SUV model will also come standard with MirrorScreen®, enabling MirrorLink®, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto connectivity.

DESIGN & SPACE

Available in Active, Allure, GT Line and GT trim levels, both the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV and all-new e-2008 SUV are an extension of the current PEUGEOT design philosophy, featuring sharp angles and distinctive looks.

GT Line and GT models will be set apart with the following styling cues:

Full LED rear lights with three-claw signature

Diamond cut aerodynamic 18-inch aluminium wheels with coloured inserts

Interior with black trim and Adamite colour stitching, mood lighting, dynamic seats and aluminium pedals

The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV and all-new e-2008 SUV will be available in a range of vibrant colours, including a new and exclusive metallic paint, Fusion Orange.

Built on the new Common Modular Platform (CMP), the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV is 4.3m long (14cm longer than its predecessor), 1.7m wide and 1.54m high.

Practicality comes as standard and the 360L boot volume is the same across all powertrain choices.

Inside, the innovative use of colours and materials create a modern and stylish environment. The interior environment can also be personalised with a choice of 8 RGB LED colours.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK said: “The all-new 2008 SUV is the second vehicle introduced into the PEUGEOT range where the customer can choose from a conventional petrol or diesel engine, or a 100% electric variant without compromising on technology, looks or driving sensations. We strongly believe in choosing your PEUGEOT and then choosing your powertrain. The all-new 2008 SUV is also another step forward in our commitment of having an electrified version, across our entire PEUGEOT range, by 2023.”