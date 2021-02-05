Peugeot now owns Opel and as a result, both brands now share platforms, powertrains and technologies. An example of this are the Peugeot e-2008 and the Opel / Vauxhall Mokka-e which are essentially the same vehicle underneath, but wrapped in a completely different body, giving off a completely different vibe.

We’ve already seen countless reviewers praising the e-2008 for its big battery pack, decent driving dynamics, dramatic design both inside and out, yet there are some for whom specifically this bold look puts them off buying one. And that’s where the Mokka-e comes in, offering a tweaked version of the same formula presented in a completely different style.

And its more conventional look (some may even call it prettier) will certainly help it convince those who were not sure about the Peugeot. It’s really not a hard sell and according to these two video reviews from the UK, courtesy of Electrifying and Electroheads (the first ones on YouTube), it may actually even be a better overall car than the Peugeot.

As a reminder, the Mokka-e has a 50 kWh battery pack (45 kWh usable capacity), a WLTP range of up to 324 km (201 miles) and even fast charging capability at up to 100 kW.