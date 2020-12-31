Fastned has released an interesting DC fast charging result of the Peugeot e-208 model, which - according to the manufacturer - is ready to accept up to 100 kW of power.

Before we jump to the details, it's important to note that the e-208 shares the same e-CMP platform, battery pack and electric motor with multiple other models, so the charging results can be treated as a general guideline for all e-CMP passenger cars. Fastned listed similar charts for several e-CMP EVs, so we guess the common results were confirmed.

For your convenience, here we list all the PSA e-CMP models, equipped with a 50 kWh battery:

Charging power vs state-of-charge (SOC)

The test result confirms that the e-CMP's 50 kWh battery can be charged at up to around 100 kW. The peak was about 99 kW, although it started to decline slightly after 12-13%, and at 20% was about 95 kW.

Then we have several "steps" - about 76 kW (21-48%), sharp decrease, 50 kW (52-65%), sharp decrease, 43 kW (68-71%), sharp decrease, 27 kW (74-84%), sharp decrease and about 10-11 kW up to around 93%. It's not a bad fast charging curve.

The average charging power vs state-of-charge (SOC)

Now, let's take a look at the average charging power matrix. It is not as good/"green" as in the case of Volkswagen ID.3 Pro (the ID.3 Pro has, however almost a quarter higher battery capacity - 62 kWh), but there is not that much to complain about.

The average power when charging from 20% to 80% SOC is 60 kW.

Because the e-CMP cars can be equipped with 11 kW three-phase (standard or option, depending on model), there is not much sense to use DC fast chargers above 83% SOC if there is an AC charging point available (usually cheaper or sometimes free).

The average charging power vs state-of-charge (SOC)

Assuming the 50 kWh battery capacity, the peak C-rate of DC fast charging is about 2C, which is great, but it does not last long. In general, the C-rate of the e-CMP pack is ok.

*C-rate tells us how the charging power relates to the battery pack capacity. For example: 1C is 1-hour charging power (current), when the power value in kW is equal to the battery pack capacity in kWh. 2C would be enough to recharge in half an hour.

Charging range replenishing speed vs state-of-charge (SOC)

Taking the Peugeot e-208 as an example of the e-CMP family, for its WLTP range of 340 km (211 miles), and assumed available battery capacity of 45 kWh, we can guess that the energy consumption is somewhere around 132 Wh/km (213 Wh/mile), excluding charging losses.

The effective speed of range replenishing in km/minute (miles/minute) would be then as follows:

In the future, we will check how it compares to other EVs, especially its closest competitors like the Renault ZOE.

General info:

* Some values on the charts are estimated from the data source.

** Temperature of the battery cells might highly negatively affect charging capabilities. We don't have data about temperatures of the battery at the beginning and during the charging process. In cold or hot weather, as well as after driving very dynamically, charging power might be significantly lower than shown on the charts (in extreme cases charging might be impossible until the battery temperature will not return to an acceptable level).