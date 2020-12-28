The Volkswagen ID.3, which entered the European market just a few months ago, offers strong charging performance.

We have already covered the DC fast charging performance of the ID.3 Pro version (58 kWh net/62 kWh total battery), thanks to test results released by Fastned, the European fast-charging provider.

However, now we will try to analyze the results a little bit deeper, to better understand the fast charging and to find the optimum state-of-charge (SOC) ranges to fast charge and see how the charging power compares to range replenishing - or effective charging speed.

Charging power vs state-of-charge (SOC)

The mid-range ID.3 Pro with 58 kWh of usable battery capacity has a pretty decent charging curve.

The curve itself - as of presenting today - is slightly different than the one released in September, as it covers a wider SOC spectrum and possibly concerns ID.3 with newer software. The result might be slightly different also due to battery heating (when starting at lower SOC).



ID.3 Pro pretty quickly reaches its maximum charging power of about 100 kW, which is available up to around 30%.

Then, the power output gradually decreases to about 50 kW at around 70%, stays there up to around 81%, and further decreases. Almost 25 kW is still possible at 94%.

Peak charging power: about 100 kW

C-ratio (power compared to the total-net battery capacity): 1.6C-1.7C

The average charging power vs state-of-charge (SOC)

Once we have the charging curve, we can take a look at the average charging power during the charging process from a starting SOC to a final SOC. It shows us how consistent the charging is, and which areas offer the best performance.

The average power for the popular charging range - from 20% to 80% - is about 75 kW.

Charging range replenishing speed vs state-of-charge (SOC)

Assuming particular energy consumption, we can determine the effective speed of range replenishing in km/minute (miles/minute).

In the case of ID.3 Pro, we assumed the WLTP range of 420 km (261 miles) and 58 kWh of available battery capacity, which translates into energy consumption of 138 Wh/km (222 Wh/mile), excluding charging losses.

Since the energy consumption data is tricky and difficult to get, please feel free to leave us a comment on how we could calculate the effective speed of range replenishing.

In general, results below 5 km/min (3.1 miles/min) are not considered too fast, as it would take more than 20 minutes to replenish the range for another 100 km (62 miles).

At 10 km/min (6.2 miles/min) you can replenish 100 km (62 miles) of range in just 10 minutes.

The average range replenishing speed vs state-of-charge (SOC)

Similarly, as in the case of the charging power (kW), we can determine the average effective speed of range replenishing in km/minute (miles/minute) from a starting SOC to a final SOC.

The average for the popular charging range - from 20% to 80% - is about 9.0 km/min (5.6 miles/min).