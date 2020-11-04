Fastned recently had the opportunity to test the fast charging performances of the all-new Mazda MX-30, which was supposed to recharge from 0-80% in 40 minutes (using a 50 kW charger).

The battery pack is relatively small - 35.5 kWh for up to 200 km (124 miles) of WLTP range - so even the basic chargers can do the job.

According to the charging curve, the peak is probably around 37 kW. Overall the charging power is pretty flat at about 1C rate up to roughly 55% state-of-charge and then falls linearly to 15 kW near the end.

Well, it's probably one of the lowest charging power new BEVs out there. Even the MINI Cooper SE with (32.6 kWh pack) was able to peak at 50 kW and was mostly above 40 kW. For comparison, here is the Nissan LEAF fast charging results (even the 24 kWh version from 2010 was better):

Mazda's approach seems to be very basic, but it's not a car for long-distance driving after all and it has a decent 6.6 kW on-board charger.

