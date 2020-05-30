Test shows that DC charging starts above 30 kW and then increases toward 50 kW.
Fastned fast charging network recently had an opportunity to collect data from DC charging of the all-new MINI Cooper SE, which entered the market a few months ago.
The manufacturer's specs already included info that the DC charging is limited to about 50 kW, which is a reasonable level for the small battery pack of 32.6 kWh (28.9 kWh usable), but now we can take a closer look at the charging power curve versus battery state of charge.
Fastned confirmed that the peak is at around 50 kW: "The charge speed is up to 50 kW at all of our chargers. On average, the MINI Electric charges 100 km of range in 20 - 25 minutes."
MINI Cooper SE fast charging
The peak charging power is - as always - just barely the beginning of understanding how fast an electric vehicle can charge, because the entire process is important.
In the case of the MINI Cooper SE, charging starts above 30 kW and more or less linearly, increases toward 50 kW. Then, it quickly falls down to less than 20 kW. Unfortunately, unlike previous charts, this time Fastned did not provide the scale of the SoC axis.
MINI Cooper SE (MINI Electric) specs (see more details here):
- EPA range of 110 miles (177 km)
- WLTP range of 200-232 km (124-144 miles), WLTP energy consumption of 15.5-18.0 kWh/100 km
- NEDC range of 235-270 km (146-168 miles), NEDC energy consumption of 14.8-16.8 kWh/100 km
- 32.6 kWh (gross) and 28.9 kWh (net) battery pack (12 modules; 93,2 Ah cells)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds, 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 6.9 seconds
- 0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.9 seconds
- 80-120 km/h (50-75 mph) in 4.6 seconds
- top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)
- front-wheel-drive
- power output of 135 kW (184 hp) and 270 Nm of torque (electric motor borrowed from BMW i3S) - "Hybrid synchronous electric motor with integrated power electronics, charging unit and generator function for energy recuperation"
- DC fast charging 0-80% in 35 minutes (at up to around 50 kW); 0-100% in 1.4 hours
- AC charging 0-80% in 2.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger (11 kW); 0-100% in 3.5 hours
- trunk capacity of 211 L
- unladen DIN weight of 1,365 kg (some 145 kg heavier than the MINI Cooper S 3 Door with Steptronic transmission)
- important equipment: heat pump