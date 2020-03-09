MINI just announced the final specifications for the MINI Cooper SE (aka MINI Electric), valid from March 2020. At the same time, the EPA released its range and energy consumption ratings.

We start with the EPA range rating, which is in line with previous estimates. The new specs released is energy consumption - slightly higher than in the case of BMW i3.

2020 MINI Cooper SE Hardtop 2 door EPA rating:



range of 110 miles (177 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km) city: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km) highway: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)



* BMW i3 is equipped with a 42.2 kWh battery, while the MINI Cooper SE only gets a 32.6 kWh pack. The motor is the same as in i3s.

The NEDC range (translated back from WLTP) is 235-270 km (146-168 miles), which means probably that the previously announced 200-232 km (124-144 miles) WLTP rating is still valid (sadly, this was not included in the spec sheet).

MINI Cooper SE (MINI Electric) specs:

WLTP range of 200-232 km (124-144 miles), WLTP energy consumption of 15.5-18.0 kWh/100 km



NEDC range of 235-270 km (146-168 miles), NEDC energy consumption of 14.8-16.8 kWh/100 km

32.6 kWh (gross) and 28.9 kWh (net) battery pack (12 modules; 93,2 Ah cells)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds, 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 6.9 seconds

0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.9 seconds

80-120 km/h (50-75 mph) in 4.6 seconds

top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)

front-wheel-drive

power output of 135 kW (184 hp) and 270 Nm of torque (electric motor borrowed from BMW i3S) - "Hybrid synchronous electric motor with integrated power electronics, charging unit and generator function for energy recuperation"

DC fast charging 0-80% in 35 minutes (at up to around 50 kW); 0-100% in 1.4 hours

AC charging 0-80% in 2.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger (11 kW); 0-100% in 3.5 hours

trunk capacity of 211 L

unladen DIN weight of 1,365 kg (some 145 kg heavier than the MINI Cooper S 3 Door with Steptronic transmission)

important equipment: heat pump

