New it can be bought from $29,900 plus an additional $850 D&H fee, but in some states, the effective price is below $20,000.
The long-awaited MINI Cooper SE has arrived in the U.S. in March 2020. MINI recently delivered the first unit to the winner of the Amazon 12 Days of Deals holiday sweepstakes at MAG MINI of Dublin just outside of Columbus, Ohio.
"Through a partnership with Amazon, the MINI Cooper SE was featured in the 12 Days of Deals holiday sweepstakes in December 2019. Columbus-area chiropractor, Adam Solomon, was the lucky winner out of more than 250,000 sweepstakes entries."
Hopefully, it will be a turning point for the MINI brand, which has a huge chance to gradually switch to all-electric cars.
The important factor for the MINI Cooper SE is its MSRP price of $29,900 (plus $850 Destination & Handling fee), which makes it "the most affordable premium EV in the US".
Deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective price is $23,250, but MINI points out that in several states the brand new car can be purchased for less than $20,000 (including all incentives).
"After overwhelming interest in the new MINI Electric over the past few months, including down payment reservations on more than half of the units allocated for the U.S. market and more than 18,000 hand raisers, the 2020 MINI Cooper SE arrived... "
"While the MINI Cooper SE has an MSRP of $29,900, the federal EV credit of $7,500 along with available state EV incentives make the MINI Cooper SE even more attractive. In some cases, qualified consumers can get a MINI Cooper SE below $20,000. Examples of some state EV incentives include;
- CO – offers $4,000 (as of 2020)
- CA – offers $2,000 plus an additional $2,500 based on income qualifications
- DE – offers $3,500
- MD – offers $3,000
- OR – offers $2,500
- NJ – exempt from 6.875% sales tax on new vehicle purchase of base trim equals an estimated $2,114
NOTE: NJ law recently passed with 6 months given to enact allows for a $2,750 credit on the MINI Cooper SE plus additional $500 rebate for the installation of home charging. Total combine state tax incentives savings on the base trim are $5,634.
There are also a number of states that offer $1,500 - $1,700 in credits, along with some states that offer additional benefits such as access to HOV lanes.
The value equation goes up more when one factors in fuel savings on top of federal and state incentives. A MINI Cooper SE battery electric customer may realize an additional saving of up to $3,700 over a six-year period of driving with the comparison based on the following assumptions:
- MINI Cooper S with 2.0 liter 4-cylinder engine - 30 MPG combined
- MINI Cooper SE battery electric – miles per kWh at 3.22
- 10,000 average miles driven a year
- Premium fuel at $3.30 a gallon
- Electricity at $0.15 a kW
With this estimated fuel cost savings, the MINI Cooper SE becomes even more attainable."
Michael Peyton, Vice President, MINI of the Americas said:
“There is a lot of excitement and buzz around the new MINI Electric from our customers, dealers and our team. “We look forward to showing customers around the U.S. how fun it is to drive an affordable, premium EV like the MINI Electric.”
Gallery: MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) in winter scenery
MINI Cooper SE trim levels
“Premium” Well Defined with High Level of Standard Equipment
The MINI Cooper SE comes standard with the Signature base trim level that offers a full complement of premium features and equipment. Beyond the standard equipment, two additional trim levels will be offered giving customers the choice to easily add two bundled packages of premium equipment.
Signature Trim Level
100% Standard Features
MSRP $29,900
Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling
Exterior
- LED Headlights and Fog lights
- Choice of solid or metallic exterior paint colors
- Choice of 16” wheels
- Uniquely aerodynamically enhanced front/rear bumpers
- Front grille with unique MINI Electric design
- Tailgate handle in Vigorous Grey
Interior
- Carbon Black Leatherette Upholstery
- Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel
- Design highlights in Energetic yellow
- Heated Front Seats
Infotainment
- Navigation system with 6.5” display
- MINI Connected
- Advanced Real Time Traffic Information
- Apple CarPlay
- Remote Services
- ConnectedDrive Services
- Intelligent emergency calling (E-call)
- E-Drive services (ability to initiate charging, monitor charging status and locate public charging stations)
Functional Equipment
- Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster
- Automatic dual zone climate control
- AC Charging up to 7.4 kW / DC Fast Charging up to 50kW
- MINI Driving Modes
- Two levels of power regeneration
- Energy Efficient Heat pump (allows for excess heat from motor to be utilized to heat cabin space to maximize efficiency)
- Pre-conditioning (remotely heat or cool the vehicle prior to departure through MINI Connected app)
- Electric parking brake
- Comfort Access Keyless entry
- Active Driving Assistant with Forward Collision Warning
- Acoustic Pedestrian Warning
- Rear View Camera
- Bluetooth with phone and audio streaming
- Auto Rain Sensing Wipers and Headlights
- Heated Mirrors and Washer Jets
- Cruise Control
- Storage Package
Signature Plus Trim Level
Includes all standard features of the Signature trim plus:
MSRP $33,900
Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling
- Panoramic moon roof
- Choice of additional 17” wheels
- Power folding mirrors
- Auto dimming interior and exterior mirrors
- Universal garage door opener
- Park Distance Control (rear)
- Harman-Kardon sound system
Iconic Trim Level
Includes everything from Signature Plus trim plus:
MSRP $36,900
Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling
- MINI Yours leather steering wheel
- Additional color option MINI Yours Enigmatic Black
- Leather Upholstery
- Additional wheel option 17” Corona Spoke
- Park Distance Control (front and rear)
- Parking assistant
- MINI Head-Up display
- 8.8” touchscreen navigation
- Wireless charging
- Cooper SE specific floor mats
MINI Cooper SE (MINI Electric) specs (see more details here):
- EPA range of 110 miles (177 km)
- WLTP range of 200-232 km (124-144 miles), WLTP energy consumption of 15.5-18.0 kWh/100 km
- NEDC range of 235-270 km (146-168 miles), NEDC energy consumption of 14.8-16.8 kWh/100 km
- 32.6 kWh (gross) and 28.9 kWh (net) battery pack (12 modules; 93,2 Ah cells)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds, 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 6.9 seconds
- 0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.9 seconds
- 80-120 km/h (50-75 mph) in 4.6 seconds
- top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)
- front-wheel-drive
- power output of 135 kW (184 hp) and 270 Nm of torque (electric motor borrowed from BMW i3S) - "Hybrid synchronous electric motor with integrated power electronics, charging unit and generator function for energy recuperation"
- DC fast charging 0-80% in 35 minutes (at up to around 50 kW); 0-100% in 1.4 hours
- AC charging 0-80% in 2.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger (11 kW); 0-100% in 3.5 hours
- trunk capacity of 211 L
- unladen DIN weight of 1,365 kg (some 145 kg heavier than the MINI Cooper S 3 Door with Steptronic transmission)
- important equipment: heat pump
Woodcliff Lake, N.J., March 9, 2020. MINI USA announced today that the winner of the Amazon 12 Days of Deals holiday sweepstakes took delivery of the first MINI Cooper SE electric vehicle last week at MAG MINI of Dublin just outside of Columbus, Ohio. Through a partnership with Amazon, the MINI Cooper SE was featured in the 12 Days of Deals holiday sweepstakes in December 2019. Columbus-area chiropractor, Adam Solomon, was the lucky winner out of more than 250,000 sweepstakes entries.
The most affordable premium EV in the US is now officially on sale around the world
Woodcliff Lake, N.J., March 9, 2020. MINI USA announced today that the winner of the Amazon 12 Days of Deals holiday sweepstakes took delivery of the first MINI Cooper SE electric vehicle last week at MAG MINI of Dublin just outside of Columbus, Ohio. Through a partnership with Amazon, the MINI Cooper SE was featured in the 12 Days of Deals holiday sweepstakes in December 2019. Columbus-area chiropractor, Adam Solomon, was the lucky winner out of more than 250,000 sweepstakes entries.
After overwhelming interest in the new MINI Electric over the past few months, including down payment reservations on more than half of the units allocated for the U.S. market and more than 18,000 hand raisers, the 2020 MINI Cooper SE arrived at U.S. showrooms over the weekend with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $29,900 plus an additional $850 Destination & Handling fee.
“There is a lot of excitement and buzz around the new MINI Electric from our customers, dealers and our team,” said Michael Peyton, Vice President, MINI of the Americas. “We look forward to showing customers around the U.S. how fun it is to drive an affordable, premium EV like the MINI Electric.”
The Cooper SE makes electric mobility more “MINI” by maintaining authentic attributes of design, handling, and fun that are found in every MINI model. The MINI Cooper SE harkens back to the mission of the very first Mini developed by Sir Alec Issigonis in 1959 – to develop a creative solution for a highly efficient car with a small footprint that was fun to drive, and accessible to the masses.
Power and Performance
With a low center of gravity, a powerful electric powertrain, and dynamic handling, the MINI Cooper SE is a true performance car that retains all the fun-to-drive attributes MINI owners have come to know and love. The front wheel drive electric motor generates 181hp and 199 lb.-ft. of torque enabling the new MINI Cooper SE to go from 0 – 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and achieve a top speed of 93 mph.
Attainable Electric Mobility
While the MINI Cooper SE has an MSRP of $29,900, the federal EV credit of $7,500 along with available state EV incentives make the MINI Cooper SE even more attractive. In some cases, qualified consumers can get a MINI Cooper SE below $20,000. Examples of some state EV incentives include;
- CO – offers $4,000 (as of 2020)
- CA – offers $2,000 plus an additional $2,500 based on income qualifications
- DE – offers $3,500
- MD – offers $3,000
- OR – offers $2,500
- NJ – exempt from 6.875% sales tax on new vehicle purchase of base trim equals an estimated $2,114
NOTE: NJ law recently passed with 6 months given to enact allows for a $2,750 credit on the MINI Cooper SE plus additional $500 rebate for the installation of home charging. Total combine state tax incentives savings on the base trim are $5,634.
There are also a number of states that offer $1,500 - $1,700 in credits, along with some states that offer additional benefits such as access to HOV lanes.
The value equation goes up more when one factors in fuel savings on top of federal and state incentives. A MINI Cooper SE battery electric customer may realize an additional saving of up to $3,700 over a six-year period of driving with the comparison based on the following assumptions:
- MINI Cooper S with 2.0 liter 4-cylinder engine - 30 MPG combined
- MINI Cooper SE battery electric – miles per kWh at 3.22
- 10,000 average miles driven a year
- Premium fuel at $3.30 a gallon
- Electricity at $0.15 a kW
With this estimated fuel cost savings, the MINI Cooper SE becomes even more attainable.
“Premium” Well Defined with High Level of Standard Equipment
The MINI Cooper SE comes standard with the Signature base trim level that offers a full complement of premium features and equipment. Beyond the standard equipment, two additional trim levels will be offered giving customers the choice to easily add two bundled packages of premium equipment.
Signature Trim Level
|
100% Standard Features
MSRP $29,900
Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling
|
Exterior
Interior
Infotainment
Functional Equipment
Signature Plus Trim Level
|
Includes all standard features of the Signature trim plus:
MSRP $33,900
Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling
|
Iconic Trim Level
|
Includes everything from Signature Plus trim plus:
MSRP $36,900
Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling
|
MINI DNA Carries on in Electric Form
Based on, and dimensionally almost identical to the MINI Hardtop 2 Door launched in 2014, the MINI Cooper SE has been engineered to be electric. Modifications include a height increase of 18 mm (.7 inch) to accommodate floor mounted battery packs and a new, more efficient HVAC heat pump to maximize range during colder weather. Despite these modifications, the MINI Cooper SE has the same distinctive style and identical interior dimensions and cargo space as the internal combustion MINI Hardtop. It also includes a closed, uniquely styled grill for better aerodynamics.
Charging and Regeneration
The MINI Cooper SE comes standard with AC Charging at up to 7.4 kW, which allows for a 100% charge at home in as little as 4 hours, as well as DC Charging at up to 50 kW, which allows for charging at public stations in as little as 40 minutes to achieve an 80% charge, and utilizes the SAE Combo fast charging standard. From the outside you will immediately notice the new EV Specific Filler Flap with LED status indicator for when the vehicle is in charge mode. The MINI Cooper SE also includes a programmable locking feature that can prevent the charge cord from being unplugged when charging and can automatically unlock when fully charged to allow others needing charge access to the charger. The MINI Cooper SE also comes standard with a two-mode regenerative braking system to help maximize the recharging of the battery while also meeting your personal driving style preference.
Inside the Cockpit
The MINI Cooper SE come standard with a new Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster which features a digital speedometer and graphic indications for Charge Level and Power Level, as well as scrollable data including remaining range and charging/charge level during charging. This puts essential EV operations and energy consumption data all in one convenient place.
The new MINI Cooper SE is currently available for customers at all MINI dealers across the U.S.
TECHNICAL DATA
|
Performance
|
|
Max Output
|
181 hp
|
Max Torque
|
199 lb-ft
|
Transmission
|
Single speed automatic
|
0 – 60 mph
|
6.9 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
93 mph
|
EPA Range*
|
110 miles
|
MPG-E (miles)
|
115 City/100 Highway/108 Combined
|
Battery
|
|
Type
|
Lithium-Ion
|
Gross Battery Content
|
32.6 kWh
|
Net Battery Content
|
28.9 kWh
|
Capacity
|
|
Seating
|
4 Adults
|
Luggage
|
8.7 ft³ / 34 ft³
|
Curb Weight
|
3,153 lbs
* U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimated electric label range of 110 miles