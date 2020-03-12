Hide press release Show press release

AMAZON SWEEPSTAKES WINNER TAKES FIRST DELIVERY IN THE US OF ALL NEW BATTERY ELECTRIC MINI COOPER SE

Woodcliff Lake, N.J., March 9, 2020. MINI USA announced today that the winner of the Amazon 12 Days of Deals holiday sweepstakes took delivery of the first MINI Cooper SE electric vehicle last week at MAG MINI of Dublin just outside of Columbus, Ohio. Through a partnership with Amazon, the MINI Cooper SE was featured in the 12 Days of Deals holiday sweepstakes in December 2019. Columbus-area chiropractor, Adam Solomon, was the lucky winner out of more than 250,000 sweepstakes entries.

The most affordable premium EV in the US is now officially on sale around the world

Woodcliff Lake, N.J., March 9, 2020. MINI USA announced today that the winner of the Amazon 12 Days of Deals holiday sweepstakes took delivery of the first MINI Cooper SE electric vehicle last week at MAG MINI of Dublin just outside of Columbus, Ohio. Through a partnership with Amazon, the MINI Cooper SE was featured in the 12 Days of Deals holiday sweepstakes in December 2019. Columbus-area chiropractor, Adam Solomon, was the lucky winner out of more than 250,000 sweepstakes entries.

After overwhelming interest in the new MINI Electric over the past few months, including down payment reservations on more than half of the units allocated for the U.S. market and more than 18,000 hand raisers, the 2020 MINI Cooper SE arrived at U.S. showrooms over the weekend with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $29,900 plus an additional $850 Destination & Handling fee.

“There is a lot of excitement and buzz around the new MINI Electric from our customers, dealers and our team,” said Michael Peyton, Vice President, MINI of the Americas. “We look forward to showing customers around the U.S. how fun it is to drive an affordable, premium EV like the MINI Electric.”

The Cooper SE makes electric mobility more “MINI” by maintaining authentic attributes of design, handling, and fun that are found in every MINI model. The MINI Cooper SE harkens back to the mission of the very first Mini developed by Sir Alec Issigonis in 1959 – to develop a creative solution for a highly efficient car with a small footprint that was fun to drive, and accessible to the masses.

Power and Performance

With a low center of gravity, a powerful electric powertrain, and dynamic handling, the MINI Cooper SE is a true performance car that retains all the fun-to-drive attributes MINI owners have come to know and love. The front wheel drive electric motor generates 181hp and 199 lb.-ft. of torque enabling the new MINI Cooper SE to go from 0 – 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and achieve a top speed of 93 mph.

Attainable Electric Mobility

While the MINI Cooper SE has an MSRP of $29,900, the federal EV credit of $7,500 along with available state EV incentives make the MINI Cooper SE even more attractive. In some cases, qualified consumers can get a MINI Cooper SE below $20,000. Examples of some state EV incentives include;

CO – offers $4,000 (as of 2020)

CA – offers $2,000 plus an additional $2,500 based on income qualifications

DE – offers $3,500

MD – offers $3,000

OR – offers $2,500

NJ – exempt from 6.875% sales tax on new vehicle purchase of base trim equals an estimated $2,114

NOTE: NJ law recently passed with 6 months given to enact allows for a $2,750 credit on the MINI Cooper SE plus additional $500 rebate for the installation of home charging. Total combine state tax incentives savings on the base trim are $5,634.

There are also a number of states that offer $1,500 - $1,700 in credits, along with some states that offer additional benefits such as access to HOV lanes.

The value equation goes up more when one factors in fuel savings on top of federal and state incentives. A MINI Cooper SE battery electric customer may realize an additional saving of up to $3,700 over a six-year period of driving with the comparison based on the following assumptions:

MINI Cooper S with 2.0 liter 4-cylinder engine - 30 MPG combined

MINI Cooper SE battery electric – miles per kWh at 3.22

10,000 average miles driven a year

Premium fuel at $3.30 a gallon

Electricity at $0.15 a kW

With this estimated fuel cost savings, the MINI Cooper SE becomes even more attainable.

“Premium” Well Defined with High Level of Standard Equipment

The MINI Cooper SE comes standard with the Signature base trim level that offers a full complement of premium features and equipment. Beyond the standard equipment, two additional trim levels will be offered giving customers the choice to easily add two bundled packages of premium equipment.

Signature Trim Level

100% Standard Features MSRP $29,900 Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling Exterior LED Headlights and Fog lights

Choice of solid or metallic exterior paint colors

Choice of 16” wheels

Uniquely aerodynamically enhanced front/rear bumpers

Front grille with unique MINI Electric design

Tailgate handle in Vigorous Grey Interior Carbon Black Leatherette Upholstery

Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel

Design highlights in Energetic yellow

Heated Front Seats Infotainment Navigation system with 6.5” display

MINI Connected

Advanced Real Time Traffic Information

Apple CarPlay

Remote Services

ConnectedDrive Services

Intelligent emergency calling (E-call)

E-Drive services (ability to initiate charging, monitor charging status and locate public charging stations) Functional Equipment Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster

Automatic dual zone climate control

AC Charging up to 7.4 kW / DC Fast Charging up to 50kW

MINI Driving Modes

Two levels of power regeneration

Energy Efficient Heat pump (allows for excess heat from motor to be utilized to heat cabin space to maximize efficiency)

Pre-conditioning (remotely heat or cool the vehicle prior to departure through MINI Connected app)

Electric parking brake

Comfort Access Keyless entry

Active Driving Assistant with Forward Collision Warning

Acoustic Pedestrian Warning

Rear View Camera

Bluetooth with phone and audio streaming

Auto Rain Sensing Wipers and Headlights

Heated Mirrors and Washer Jets

Cruise Control

Storage Package

Signature Plus Trim Level

Includes all standard features of the Signature trim plus: MSRP $33,900 Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling Panoramic moon roof

Choice of additional 17” wheels

Power folding mirrors

Auto dimming interior and exterior mirrors

Universal garage door opener

Park Distance Control (rear)

Harman-Kardon sound system

Iconic Trim Level

Includes everything from Signature Plus trim plus: MSRP $36,900 Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling MINI Yours leather steering wheel

Additional color option MINI Yours Enigmatic Black

Leather Upholstery

Additional wheel option 17” Corona Spoke

Park Distance Control (front and rear)

Parking assistant

MINI Head-Up display

8.8” touchscreen navigation

Wireless charging

Cooper SE specific floor mats

MINI DNA Carries on in Electric Form

Based on, and dimensionally almost identical to the MINI Hardtop 2 Door launched in 2014, the MINI Cooper SE has been engineered to be electric. Modifications include a height increase of 18 mm (.7 inch) to accommodate floor mounted battery packs and a new, more efficient HVAC heat pump to maximize range during colder weather. Despite these modifications, the MINI Cooper SE has the same distinctive style and identical interior dimensions and cargo space as the internal combustion MINI Hardtop. It also includes a closed, uniquely styled grill for better aerodynamics.

Charging and Regeneration

The MINI Cooper SE comes standard with AC Charging at up to 7.4 kW, which allows for a 100% charge at home in as little as 4 hours, as well as DC Charging at up to 50 kW, which allows for charging at public stations in as little as 40 minutes to achieve an 80% charge, and utilizes the SAE Combo fast charging standard. From the outside you will immediately notice the new EV Specific Filler Flap with LED status indicator for when the vehicle is in charge mode. The MINI Cooper SE also includes a programmable locking feature that can prevent the charge cord from being unplugged when charging and can automatically unlock when fully charged to allow others needing charge access to the charger. The MINI Cooper SE also comes standard with a two-mode regenerative braking system to help maximize the recharging of the battery while also meeting your personal driving style preference.

Inside the Cockpit

The MINI Cooper SE come standard with a new Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster which features a digital speedometer and graphic indications for Charge Level and Power Level, as well as scrollable data including remaining range and charging/charge level during charging. This puts essential EV operations and energy consumption data all in one convenient place.

The new MINI Cooper SE is currently available for customers at all MINI dealers across the U.S.

TECHNICAL DATA

Performance Max Output 181 hp Max Torque 199 lb-ft Transmission Single speed automatic 0 – 60 mph 6.9 seconds Top Speed 93 mph EPA Range* 110 miles MPG-E (miles) 115 City/100 Highway/108 Combined Battery Type Lithium-Ion Gross Battery Content 32.6 kWh Net Battery Content 28.9 kWh Capacity Seating 4 Adults Luggage 8.7 ft³ / 34 ft³ Curb Weight 3,153 lbs

* U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimated electric label range of 110 miles