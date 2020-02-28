MINI has announced a partnership with OVO Energy in the UK to slightly enhance its offer of the all-electric MINI Cooper SE (aka MINI Electric).

The customers who purchase the MINI Electric and switch from their current home energy supply to OVO’s EV Everywhere package can get a discount equivalent to some 5,000 miles (8,000 km) from renewable electricity.

"Once signed up to the offer, MINI Electric drivers who charge their cars at home will receive a discount of £11 on their bill each month for the first year of their tariff. This adds up over the year to the equivalent of 5,000 free miles for drivers charging their car off-peak on Economy 7, or 3,300 free miles for those on the single-rate version of the tariff."

Additionally, the EV Everywhere bundle includes 2 years’ free Polar Plus membership (although the use of those charging points might be additionally paid).

"Including free Polar Plus membership, which provides unlimited access to the UK’s largest EV charging network of over 7,000 public charging points, the offer ensures MINI Electric drivers will have peace of mind when charging on the move, in addition to the free miles from home charging."

As the electrification progresses, we expect more similar offers from energy suppliers and charging networks.

David George, Director, MINI UK said:

“Our MINI Electric customers have already taken a big step in lowering their carbon emissions, so we’re pleased now to recommend this exclusive offer with OVO Energy, for those drivers who want to reduce their footprint even further.”

Tom Pakenham, Director of Electric Vehicles, OVO Energy said:

“The partnership between OVO Energy and MINI UK brings even more electric vehicle drivers across the UK the opportunity to benefit from smart charging. Our EV Everywhere bundle helps customers have more control over their total energy usage, with a complete at-home and on-the-go energy solution, enabling zero-carbon driving.”

Gallery: MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) in winter scenery

14 Photos

MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) specs: