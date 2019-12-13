The MINI Cooper SE (aka MINI Electric) will not be the king of range, that is for sure, as the battery is just 32.6 kWh (28.9 kWh available).

The official European WLTP rating of 200-232 km (124-144 miles) gave us some guidelines of what to expect.

The official EPA range rating has not yet been announced, but usually, the EPA number is noticeably lower than the WLTP.

MINI showed on its website an estimated range of 110 miles (177 km), which is quite low.

MINI Cooper SE - info from the website:

If the actual EPA rating will be around 110 miles, the MINI Cooper SE will be one of the lowest range BEVs on the market in the U.S., ahead of just a few other cars (some outgoing):

smart EQ fortwo Cabrio (2019): 57 miles (91.7 km)

smart EQ fortwo Coupe (2019): 58 miles (93.3 km)

Fiat 500e (2019): 84 miles (135 km)

Honda Clarity Electric (2019): 89 miles (143 km)

For comparison, the Volkswagen e-Golf (2020) with 35.8 kWh gets 123 miles (198 km). Battery capacity to the EPA range ratio is quite similar to the MINI Electric.

The BMW i3 (2019) gets 153 miles (246 km), but the battery is 42.2 kWh.

