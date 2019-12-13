110 miles (177 km) is an estimated range figure from MINI.
The MINI Cooper SE (aka MINI Electric) will not be the king of range, that is for sure, as the battery is just 32.6 kWh (28.9 kWh available).
The official European WLTP rating of 200-232 km (124-144 miles) gave us some guidelines of what to expect.
The official EPA range rating has not yet been announced, but usually, the EPA number is noticeably lower than the WLTP.
MINI showed on its website an estimated range of 110 miles (177 km), which is quite low.
MINI Cooper SE - info from the website:
If the actual EPA rating will be around 110 miles, the MINI Cooper SE will be one of the lowest range BEVs on the market in the U.S., ahead of just a few other cars (some outgoing):
- smart EQ fortwo Cabrio (2019): 57 miles (91.7 km)
- smart EQ fortwo Coupe (2019): 58 miles (93.3 km)
- Fiat 500e (2019): 84 miles (135 km)
- Honda Clarity Electric (2019): 89 miles (143 km)
For comparison, the Volkswagen e-Golf (2020) with 35.8 kWh gets 123 miles (198 km). Battery capacity to the EPA range ratio is quite similar to the MINI Electric.
The BMW i3 (2019) gets 153 miles (246 km), but the battery is 42.2 kWh.
Gallery: MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE)
MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) specs:
- 32.6 kWh (gross) and 28.9 kWh (net) battery pack (12 modules)
- WLTP range of 200-232 km (124-144 miles), up to 270 km (168 miles) NEDC
- WLTP energy consumption of 15.5-18.0 kWh/100 km
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds, 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 6.9 seconds
- 0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.9 seconds
- top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)
- power output of 135 kW (184 hp) and 270 Nm of torque (electric motor borrowed from BMW i3S)
- front-wheel-drive
- DC fast charging 0-80% in 35 minutes (at up to around 50 kW)
- AC charging 0-100% in 3.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger
- AC charging 0-80% in 2.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger
- trunk capacity of 211 L
- unladen DIN weight of 1,365 kg (some 145 kg heavier than the MINI Cooper S 3 Door with Steptronic transmission)
- important equipment: heat pump