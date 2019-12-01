The MINI Cooper SE (aka MINI Electric) recently had its U.S. debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, as the British brand (part of BMW Group) intends to start customer deliveries in March 2020.

With a price tag of $29,900 ($23,250 after deducting the destination charge and federal tax credit), it might be one of the most popular models among those who are fine with an entry-level range of 200-232 km (124-144 miles) WLTP, using a 32.6 kWh battery (the EPA rating is not yet announced).

MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE)

"Emotions instead of emissions: The new MINI Cooper SE. The latest addition to the model range offers an opportunity to gain a completely novel experience of driving fun so typical of MINI. The new MINI Cooper SE is the first premium small car with all-electric drive to deliver a sustainable and emotionally intense driving experience. The car’s powerful 135 kW/181 hp electric motor thrills with its spontaneous and responsive behaviour, permitting acceleration from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. The high-voltage battery of the new MINI Cooper SE is positioned low in the floor of the vehicle. The vehicle’s resulting low centre of gravity and the chassis engineering tuned to the specific model assist the new MINI Cooper SE in achieving impressive agility and dynamic cornering performance. The new MINI Cooper SE is based on the MINI Hardtop 2 door with an internal combustion engine. Its highly expressive design is complemented by independent accents – including the closed radiator grille, yellow MINI Electric logos and model-specific lightweight alloy wheels that point to the locally emission-free drive unit. The car is produced together with the conventionally powered model at the British MINI Plant Oxford and it will be available in the USA from March 2020."

Let's take a quick look at the few videos from the show:

Gallery: MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE)

70 Photos

MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) specs: