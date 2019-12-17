How many of the 15,000 "hand raisers" will convert to sales?
MINI USA today announced they have opened up the order books for the 2020 MINI Cooper SE, three months ahead of its scheduled launch in March of 2020. We see this as an indication that MINI expects many of the 15,000 "hand-raisers" that showed interest in the vehicle, will follow through and convert to sales.
MINI has been touting the economic value of the Cooper SE as the main selling point since the expected range of 110 miles per charge is probably not what they want to lead with.
From the press release:
"A MINI Cooper SE battery-electric customer may realize an additional saving of up to $3,700 over a six-year period of driving with the comparison based on the following assumptions:
- MINI Cooper S with 2.0 liter 4-cylinder engine - 30 MPG combined
- MINI Cooper SE battery-electric – miles per kWh at 3.22
- 10,000 average miles driven a year
- Premium fuel at $3.30 a gallon
- Electricity at $0.15 a kW"
What's interesting is how they are comparing the electric MINI to their own ICE offering to demonstrate the savings with regards to refueling. That's a break from how most other automakers like to show the EV savings. Instead, most other brands compare their electric offering to a comparable ICE vehicle from another brand, as they are hesitant to simultaneously criticize one of their own, as they tout the advantages of driving their electric vehicle.
Along with the fuel savings, they are bringing the MSRP of the base Signature trim level front and center. At only $29,900, the MINI Cooper SE will be available for $22,400 after the federal tax credit, and for about $20,000 or less, in California, Colorado, Maryland, Delaware, and Oregon, where there are electric vehicle state rebates ranging from $2,000 to $4,000.
Plus, the Signature trim level is so well equipped, the only decision the customer needs to make is what exterior color they want. Take a look at the standard features of the base MINI:
Signature Trim Level:
|
100% Standard Features
MSRP $29,900
Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling
|
Exterior
- LED Headlights and Fog lights
- Choice of solid or metallic exterior paint colors
- Choice of 16” wheels
- Uniquely aerodynamically enhanced front/rear bumpers
- Front grille with unique MINI Electric design
- Tailgate handle in Vigorous Grey
Interior
- Carbon Black Leatherette Upholstery
- Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel
- Design highlights in Energetic yellow
- Heated Front Seats
Infotainment
- Navigation system with 6.5” display
- MINI Connected
- Advanced Real Time Traffic Information
- Apple CarPlay
- Remote Services
- ConnectedDrive Services
- Intelligent emergency calling (E-call)
- E-Drive services (ability to initiate charging, monitor charging status and locate public charging stations)
Functional Equipment
- Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster
- Automatic dual zone climate control
- AC Charging up to 7.4 kW / DC Fast Charging up to 50kW
- MINI Driving Modes
- Two levels of power regeneration
- Energy Efficient Heat pump (allows for excess heat from motor to be utilized to heat cabin space to maximize efficiency)
- Pre-conditioning (remotely heat or cool the vehicle prior to departure through MINI Connected app)
- Electric parking brake
- Comfort Access Keyless entry
- Active Driving Assistant with Forward Collision Warning
- Acoustic Pedestrian Warning
- Rear View Camera
- Bluetooth with phone and audio streaming
- Auto Rain Sensing Wipers and Headlights
- Heated Mirrors and Washer Jets
- Cruise Control
- Storage Package
MINI is also including a Level 2 charging cable with every new MINI Cooper SE. We're a little confused by the press release because it states that every Cooper SE comes with both an occasional use charging cable AND a TurboCord, which is a dual-voltage (120v and 240v) EVSE.
What's puzzling is why would MINI give two different portable EVSEs when the TurboCord can plug into a 120v outlet or a 240v outlet, so that's all they need to include. We'll reach out to MINI for clarification, but believe it's possible that they might have made a mistake in the press release.
We'll be some of the first people to drive the MINI Cooper SE, at MINI's media drive event in January, so we'll have a full review out shortly after the event is over. While we know there's going to be many people that wouldn't consider the MINI Cooper SE because of its short estimated range of 110 miles per charge, we also know that there are plenty of people that it will work for, and with the low price point, MINI could very well end up moving a decent amount of Cooper SE. Time will tell.
Let us know your thoughts on the MINI Cooper SE in the comment section below.
MINI USA LAUNCHES ORDERING SITE FOR ALL-NEW BATTERY ELECTRIC MINI COOPER SE
Consumers can now order the most affordable premium EV in the US by visiting their local MINI dealer or going on-line at MINIUSA.com.
“On the emotional side, “fun to drive” is the number one reason why consumers purchase a MINI, and this new MINI Electric offers the same fun-to-drive, go-kart reflexes we’ve built into our MINI Cooper S hardtop.”, said Michael Peyton, Vice President, MINI of the Americas. “On the rational side, 80% of all MINI house-holds own two or more cars, and with an accessible price, the MINI Electric is a perfect complement in offering more customers attainable, emission-free driving.”
The Cooper SE makes electric mobility more “MINI” by maintaining authentic attributes of design, handling, and fun that are found in every MINI model. The MINI Cooper SE harkens back to the mission of the very first Mini developed by Sir Alec Issigonis in 1959 – to develop a creative solution for a highly efficient car with a small footprint that was fun to drive, and accessible to the masses.
Power and Performance
With a low center of gravity, a powerful electric powertrain, and dynamic handling, the MINI Cooper SE is a true performance car that retains all the fun-to-drive attributes MINI owners have come to know and love. The front wheel drive electric motor generates 181hp and 199 lb.-ft. of torque enabling the new MINI Cooper SE to go from 0 – 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and achieve a top speed of 93 mph.
Attainable Electric Mobility
While the MINI Cooper SE has an MSRP of $29,900, the federal EV credit of $7,500 along with available state EV incentives make the MINI Cooper SE even more attractive. In some cases, qualified consumers can get a MINI Cooper SE below $20,000. Examples of some state EV incentives include;
- CO – offers $4,000 (as of 2020)
- CA - offers $2,000 plus an additional $2,500 based on income qualifications
- DE - offers $3,500
- MD - offers $3,000
- OR - offers $2,500
- NJ - Car is exempt form 7% sales tax on new vehicle purchases
The value equation goes up more when one factors in fuel savings on top of federal and state incentives. A MINI Cooper SE battery electric customer may realize an additional saving of up to $3,700 over a six year period of driving with the comparison based on the following assumptions:
- MINI Cooper S with 2.0 liter 4-cylinder engine - 30 MPG combined
- MINI Cooper SE battery electric – miles per kWh at 3.22
- 10,000 average miles driven a year
- Premium fuel at $3.30 a gallon
- Electricity at $0.15 a kW
“Premium” Well Defined with High Level of Standard Equipment
The MINI Cooper SE comes standard with the Signature base trim level that offers a full complement of premium features and equipment. Beyond the standard equipment, two additional trim levels will be offered giving customers the choice to easily add two bundled packages of premium equipment.
Signature Trim Level
|
100% Standard Features
MSRP $29,900
Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling
|
Exterior
- LED Headlights and Fog lights
- Choice of solid or metallic exterior paint colors
- Choice of 16” wheels
- Uniquely aerodynamically enhanced front/rear bumpers
- Front grille with unique MINI Electric design
- Tailgate handle in Vigorous Grey
Interior
- Carbon Black Leatherette Upholstery
- Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel
- Design highlights in Energetic yellow
- Heated Front Seats
Infotainment
- Navigation system with 6.5” display
- MINI Connected
- Advanced Real Time Traffic Information
- Apple CarPlay
- Remote Services
- ConnectedDrive Services
- Intelligent emergency calling (E-call)
- E-Drive services (ability to initiate charging, monitor charging status and locate public charging stations)
Functional Equipment
- Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster
- Automatic dual zone climate control
- AC Charging up to 7.4 kW / DC Fast Charging up to 50kW
- MINI Driving Modes
- Two levels of power regeneration
- Energy Efficient Heat pump (allows for excess heat from motor to be utilized to heat cabin space to maximize efficiency)
- Pre-conditioning (remotely heat or cool the vehicle prior to departure through MINI Connected app)
- Electric parking brake
- Comfort Access Keyless entry
- Active Driving Assistant with Forward Collision Warning
- Acoustic Pedestrian Warning
- Rear View Camera
- Bluetooth with phone and audio streaming
- Auto Rain Sensing Wipers and Headlights
- Heated Mirrors and Washer Jets
- Cruise Control
- Storage Package
Signature Plus Trim Level
|
Includes all standard features of the Signature trim plus:
MSRP $33,900
Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling
|
- Panoramic moon roof
- Choice of additional 17” wheels
- Power folding mirrors
- Auto dimming interior and exterior mirrors
- Universal garage door opener
- Park Distance Control (rear)
- Harman-Kardon sound system
Iconic Trim Level
|
Includes everything from Signature Plus trim plus:
MSRP $36,900
Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling
|
- MINI Yours leather steering wheel
- Additional color option MINI Yours Enigmatic Black
- Additional wheel option 17” Corona Spoke
- Park Distance Control (front and rear)
- Parking assistant
- MINI Head-Up display
- 8.8” touchscreen navigation
- Wireless charging
- Cooper SE specific floor mats
MINI DNA Carries on in Electric Form
Based on, and dimensionally almost identical to the MINI Hardtop 2 Door launched in 2014, the MINI Cooper SE has been engineered to be electric. Modifications include a height increase of 18 mm (.7 inch) to accommodate floor mounted battery packs and a new, more efficient HVAC heat pump to maximize range during colder weather. Despite these modifications, the MINI Cooper SE has the same distinctive style and identical interior dimensions and cargo space as the internal combustion MINI Hardtop. It also includes a closed, uniquely styled grill for better aerodynamics.
Charging and Regeneration
The MINI Cooper SE comes standard with AC Charging at up to 7.4 kW, which allows for a 100% charge at home in as little as 4 hours, as well as DC Charging at up to 50 kW, which allows for charging at public stations in as little as 40 minutes to achieve an 80% charge, and utilizes the SAE Combo fast charging standard. From the outside you will immediately notice the new EV Specific Filler Flap with LED status indicator for when the vehicle is in charge mode. The MINI Cooper SE also includes a programmable locking feature that can prevent the charge cord from being unplugged when charging and can automatically unlock when fully charged to allow others needing charge access to the charger. The MINI Cooper SE also comes standard with a two-mode regenerative braking system to help maximize the recharging of the battery while also meeting your personal driving style preference.
Inside the Cockpit
The MINI Cooper SE come standard with a new Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster which features a digital speedometer and graphic indications for Charge Level and Power Level, as well as scrollable data including remaining range and charging/charge level during charging. This puts essential EV operations and energy consumption data all in one convenient place.
The new MINI Cooper SE will go on sale early March 2020 and will be available for customers at all MINI dealers across the U.S.
TECHNICAL DATA
|Performance
|Max Output
|181 hp
|Max Torque
|199 lb-ft
|Transmission
|Single speed automatic
|0 – 60 mph
|6.9 seconds
|Top Speed
|93 mph
|EPA Range*
|110 miles
|Battery
|Type
|Lithium-Ion
|Gross Battery Content
|32.6 kWh
|Net Battery Content
|28.9 kWh
|Capacity
|Seating
|4 Adults
|Luggage
|8.7 ft³ / 34 ft³
|Curb Weight
|3,153 lbs
*Preliminary figure - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimated electric label range of 110 miles
About MINI in the US
MINI is an independent brand of the BMW Group. In the United States, MINI USA operates as a business unit of BMW of North America, LLC, located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey and includes the marketing and sales organizations for the MINI brand. The MINI USA sales organization is represented in the U.S. through a network of 122 MINI passenger car dealers in 39 states. MINI USA began selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2002 with the introduction of the MINI Cooper and MINI Cooper S Hardtops. Since then, the MINI Brand in the U.S. has grown to encompass a model range of five unique vehicles.