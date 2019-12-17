MINI USA today announced they have opened up the order books for the 2020 MINI Cooper SE, three months ahead of its scheduled launch in March of 2020. We see this as an indication that MINI expects many of the 15,000 "hand-raisers" that showed interest in the vehicle, will follow through and convert to sales.

MINI has been touting the economic value of the Cooper SE as the main selling point since the expected range of 110 miles per charge is probably not what they want to lead with.

From the press release:

"A MINI Cooper SE battery-electric customer may realize an additional saving of up to $3,700 over a six-year period of driving with the comparison based on the following assumptions:

MINI Cooper S with 2.0 liter 4-cylinder engine - 30 MPG combined

MINI Cooper SE battery-electric – miles per kWh at 3.22

10,000 average miles driven a year

Premium fuel at $3.30 a gallon

Electricity at $0.15 a kW"

What's interesting is how they are comparing the electric MINI to their own ICE offering to demonstrate the savings with regards to refueling. That's a break from how most other automakers like to show the EV savings. Instead, most other brands compare their electric offering to a comparable ICE vehicle from another brand, as they are hesitant to simultaneously criticize one of their own, as they tout the advantages of driving their electric vehicle.

Along with the fuel savings, they are bringing the MSRP of the base Signature trim level front and center. At only $29,900, the MINI Cooper SE will be available for $22,400 after the federal tax credit, and for about $20,000 or less, in California, Colorado, Maryland, Delaware, and Oregon, where there are electric vehicle state rebates ranging from $2,000 to $4,000.

Plus, the Signature trim level is so well equipped, the only decision the customer needs to make is what exterior color they want. Take a look at the standard features of the base MINI: Signature Trim Level: 100% Standard Features MSRP $29,900 Plus additional $850 Destination & Handling Exterior - LED Headlights and Fog lights - Choice of solid or metallic exterior paint colors - Choice of 16” wheels - Uniquely aerodynamically enhanced front/rear bumpers - Front grille with unique MINI Electric design - Tailgate handle in Vigorous Grey Interior - Carbon Black Leatherette Upholstery - Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel - Design highlights in Energetic yellow - Heated Front Seats Infotainment - Navigation system with 6.5” display - MINI Connected - Advanced Real Time Traffic Information - Apple CarPlay - Remote Services - ConnectedDrive Services - Intelligent emergency calling (E-call) - E-Drive services (ability to initiate charging, monitor charging status and locate public charging stations) Functional Equipment - Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster - Automatic dual zone climate control - AC Charging up to 7.4 kW / DC Fast Charging up to 50kW - MINI Driving Modes - Two levels of power regeneration - Energy Efficient Heat pump (allows for excess heat from motor to be utilized to heat cabin space to maximize efficiency) - Pre-conditioning (remotely heat or cool the vehicle prior to departure through MINI Connected app) - Electric parking brake - Comfort Access Keyless entry - Active Driving Assistant with Forward Collision Warning - Acoustic Pedestrian Warning - Rear View Camera - Bluetooth with phone and audio streaming - Auto Rain Sensing Wipers and Headlights - Heated Mirrors and Washer Jets - Cruise Control - Storage Package MINI is also including a Level 2 charging cable with every new MINI Cooper SE. We're a little confused by the press release because it states that every Cooper SE comes with both an occasional use charging cable AND a TurboCord, which is a dual-voltage (120v and 240v) EVSE. What's puzzling is why would MINI give two different portable EVSEs when the TurboCord can plug into a 120v outlet or a 240v outlet, so that's all they need to include. We'll reach out to MINI for clarification, but believe it's possible that they might have made a mistake in the press release.

We'll be some of the first people to drive the MINI Cooper SE, at MINI's media drive event in January, so we'll have a full review out shortly after the event is over. While we know there's going to be many people that wouldn't consider the MINI Cooper SE because of its short estimated range of 110 miles per charge, we also know that there are plenty of people that it will work for, and with the low price point, MINI could very well end up moving a decent amount of Cooper SE. Time will tell.

Let us know your thoughts on the MINI Cooper SE in the comment section below.