By the way of discussion of the third-quarter results, BMW Group revealed that the MINI brand already reports strong interest in its first production all-electric car, the MINI Cooper SE (aka MINI Electric).

So far more than 78,000 customers have expressed "a keen interest" in the MINI Electric (compared to 45,000 in August).

Those are not orders or reservations, but even at the conversion rate of 50%, it might translate to significant volume as the MINI brand is selling just 300,000-350,000 cars annually.

We wonder whether those promising numbers of inquiries are related to the relatively attractive price (see the offer for the U.S. here). The other significant factor is probably that the MINI brand seems to be a perfect fit for all-electric drive.

Production of the MINI Electric will start later this month.

For comparison, the plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4's 2019 sales (globally) were at 11,999 through the end of September (up 36% year-over-year). Total sales stand at over 31,000.

