MINI Electric might actually sell better than one would expect based solely on the specs.
By the way of discussion of the third-quarter results, BMW Group revealed that the MINI brand already reports strong interest in its first production all-electric car, the MINI Cooper SE (aka MINI Electric).
So far more than 78,000 customers have expressed "a keen interest" in the MINI Electric (compared to 45,000 in August).
Those are not orders or reservations, but even at the conversion rate of 50%, it might translate to significant volume as the MINI brand is selling just 300,000-350,000 cars annually.
We wonder whether those promising numbers of inquiries are related to the relatively attractive price (see the offer for the U.S. here). The other significant factor is probably that the MINI brand seems to be a perfect fit for all-electric drive.
Production of the MINI Electric will start later this month.
For comparison, the plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4's 2019 sales (globally) were at 11,999 through the end of September (up 36% year-over-year). Total sales stand at over 31,000.
Gallery: MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE)
MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) specs:
- 32.6 kWh (gross) and 28.9 kWh (net) battery pack (12 modules)
- WLTP range of 200-232 km (124-144 miles), up to 270 km (168 miles) NEDC
- WLTP energy consumption of 15.5-18.0 kWh/100 km
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds, 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 6.9 seconds
- 0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.9 seconds
- top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)
- power output of 135 kW (184 hp) and 270 Nm of torque (electric motor borrowed from BMW i3S)
- front-wheel-drive
- DC fast charging 0-80% in 35 minutes (at up to around 50 kW)
- AC charging 0-100% in 3.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger
- AC charging 0-80% in 2.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger
- trunk capacity of 211 L
- unladen DIN weight of 1,365 kg (some 145 kg heavier than the MINI Cooper S 3 Door with Steptronic transmission)
- important equipment: heat pump