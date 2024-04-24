In what feels like the third rerun of Groundhog Day, the all-new Mini Aceman electric urban crossover has been officially unveiled–this time, without wearing any camouflage.

Mini’s new entry-level crossover, which sits between the new Cooper hatchback and Countryman crossover, did the rounds several times in the past 12 months, including in a set of official photos showing the car wearing some funky camo. But this time it’s officially … official.

Get Fully Charged Mini Aceman debuts as the company's smallest electric crossover The Mini Aceman is here. Well, sort of. It debuted in China today and will reach Europe later this year, but it's unclear if it will become available in the United States. That leaves Americans with just the Countryman as the all-electric Mini crossover.

The electric Aceman will be available with two powertrain options, both front-wheel drive. The Aceman E has a single electric motor that makes 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 213 pound-feet of torque, enabling it to sprint from zero to 62 miles per hour in 7.9 seconds.

The sportier Mini Aceman SE gets a power boost to 214 hp (160 kW) and a torque bump to 243 lb-ft, while the 0-62 mph time goes down to 7.1 seconds.

A 42.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides energy to the base Aceman E and enables a WLTP-rated range of up to 192 miles, while the top-spec Aceman SE gets a larger, 54.2-kWh pack that ups the maximum driving range to 252 miles on a full charge.

Speaking about charging, Mini’s smallest electric crossover can be topped up from an AC source at up to 11 kW. When connected to a DC fast charger, the Aceman E can accept up to 75 kW and the Aceman SE up to 95 kW, leading to a 10% to 80% recharge in just under 30 minutes, the company said.

Gallery: Mini Aceman SE (2024)

84 Photos

As with every other Mini model, the electric Aceman’s go-kart feel is touted in the very first paragraph of the official press release, so until we get to drive it, we have to take the company’s word for it.

Inside, the (presumably) most affordable all-electric crossover in the automaker’s lineup features roughly the same dashboard layout as its slightly smaller hatchback sibling. There’s a round OLED display that doubles as the infotainment and instrument cluster on top of the center console and a set of toggles under it for things like the gear selector, parking brake and start/stop switch.

There’s space for five people and a 10.59 cubic feet (300 liters) boot that can be expanded to 35.49 cu-ft (1,005 l) when the back seats are folded.

The electric Mini Aceman is 160.2 inches long, 68.8 in wide and 59 in tall, making it roughly 9 in shorter than the discontinued Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

Four trim levels will be offered. The Essential features black sports seats, a two-spoke steering wheel and a colored textile inlay on the dashboard. The Classic trim comes with a three-spoke steering wheel, while the Favored trim includes a dashboard finished in Dark Petrol and sports seats with perforated Vescin fabric.

Mini's new all-electric lineup features the Cooper hatchback (left), Aceman (center) and Countryman (right)

The top JCW trim–note that this is not the high-performance John Cooper Works version but just an equipment level–replaces the standard front seats with a pair that offers more lateral support wrapped in multi-colored knitted textile and black synthetic leather.

The electric Mini Aceman will initially be built in China by Spotlight Automotive, a 50:50 joint venture between the BMW Group, Mini’s parent company, and Great Wall Motor. In 2026, the Mini plant in Oxford, United Kingdom, will also start assembling the battery-powered Aceman.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, and as it stands now, the Aceman is not coming to the United States, with a company spokesperson telling InsideEVs that “we have not confirmed U.S. market availability at this time.”