The all-electric 2024 Mini Countryman crossover made its first appearance in North America yesterday, with deliveries expected to begin in the US in the fall of next year.

Initially unveiled in Europe at the beginning of the month at IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany, the third-generation Countryman, now fully electrified, marked this year’s Climate Week NYC by appearing at a special panel called “Driving Forward: The Transforming of Future Mobility” hosted by Mini’s Urban-X technology startup platform at Newlab in the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The automaker didn’t mention in the official press release which versions will be available States-side, but we know from the European reveal that two just two options are set to be manufactured in Germany: the base Countryman E, which has a WLTP-rated range of 287 miles, and the more powerful Countryman SE ALL4, which can go up to 269 miles on a full charge.

Gallery: 2024 Mini Countryman E (US Spec)

In Europe, the base model has a single, front-mounted electric motor that makes 201 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, as well as a 54-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, while the Countryman SE ALL4 gets a slightly bigger, 64-kWh battery pack and two electric motors – one at the front and one at the rear – for a combined output of 308 hp and 364 lb-ft of torque.

Whatever the version, charging can be done via AC power at up to 22 kilowatts, or at up to 130 kW from a DC source.

Mini’s biggest model measures 174.5 inches long, 72.5 in wide, and 65.1 in tall, putting it in the same league – size-wise – with the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which is 174.2 in long, 73.3 in wide, and 65 in tall.

Alongside the new Countryman, the BMW Group, which owns Mini, showcased the new battery-powered BMW CE-04 electric scooter and the BMW iX5 Hydrogen prototype in Brooklyn.

Pricing for the 2024 Mini Countryman EV hasn’t been announced yet, with the British brand expected to offer more details as the launch date approaches.

