BMW Group has become the latest major global automaker to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its electric vehicles sold in the US and Canada.

The German carmaker announced today that it will adopt the NACS connector for its battery electric vehicles in the US and Canada, starting in 2025. The automaker said the move is part of a continued effort to provide the best possible electric vehicle charging experience for its customers.

Furthermore, drivers of battery electric vehicles from the BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce brands featuring the Combined Charging System (CCS) in the US and Canada will gain access to designated Tesla Supercharger stations in early 2025.

"With six fully electric BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce models now available in the U.S. market, and more to come, it is our top priority to ensure that our drivers have easy access to reliable, fast charging," said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America.

"This agreement is the latest in our longstanding and continued effort to expand charging options for our customers as we continue on the road to electrification."

BMW Group's brands said they will work together in the coming months to create a seamless customer experience that will enable BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce drivers to find and access available Tesla Superchargers on their vehicle's display and make payments through their respective vehicle's brand app.

With BMW Group's announcement, the list of automakers that haven't yet announced a switch to Tesla's NACS is growing thinner, with the biggest names including Volkswagen Group, Toyota, and Stellantis.

The news should also give added peace of mind to many EV owners in the US, as the BMW Group has a sizeable EV lineup that includes the BMW i4, i5, and i7 sedans, BMW iX SUV, and Mini Cooper Electric city car, in addition to upcoming models like the Mini Aceman EV and Countryman EV crossovers, Rolls-Royce Spectre, and more.

BMW's agreement with Tesla is independent of the automaker's recently announced plans to build a new, high-powered electric vehicle charging network in North America along with six other global automakers – General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis.

The as-yet-unnamed charging network will include at least 30,000 chargers in metropolitan areas and along major highways. These will be accessible to drivers of all battery electric vehicles from any automaker using CCS or NACS charging standards.