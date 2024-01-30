The all-new Mini Aceman, which is basically the electric crossover version of the latest-generation Mini hatchback, is on the last leg of its development process after completing all the necessary tests in extreme temperatures.

For extreme cold, engineers took the all-electric Aceman to the Arctic Circle to put the charging system, battery thermal management system, and electric motors to the test. Then, the battery-powered crossover was shipped to the desert to do the same–but this time in temperatures of up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius).

Get Fully Charged Mini gets the Aceman EV ready for prime time The Mini Aceman, which is the British automaker's smallest electric crossover, is getting ready for its world premiere in April after completing the extreme conditions testing procedures.

It’s a vital part of a new vehicle’s development process that should ensure the car can withstand just about any treatment once it goes on sale. It’s a standard practice among established automakers and Mini is no exception here. Only in this case, it’s probably more important than with any other model in its refreshed lineup to make sure everything is right from the get-go.

The Aceman will be Mini’s smallest crossover, and as we all know, the world loves cars that look like SUVs, even if they’re actually smaller than a compact hatchback. Measuring 160.4 inches long and 69 in wide, the Aceman is 9 inches shorter than the soon-to-be-discontinued Chevrolet Bolt EUV and slots between the new Mini hatchback and the new Countryman crossover (which is now based on the same platform as the BMW X1).

Set to be unveiled in April at this year’s Auto China car show, the first-ever Mini Aceman will be available in two power versions, both front-wheel-drive only. The Aceman E will be powered by an 181-horsepower electric motor that gets juice from a 40-kilowatt-hour battery pack, resulting in a WLTP-estimated range of 186 miles. The more expensive Aceman SE will get 215 hp and a larger, 54-kWh battery pack that enables a driving range of 249 miles on a full charge.

Mini’s entry-level electric crossover will be built in China by Spotlight Automotive, a 50:50 joint venture between the BMW Group, Mini’s parent company, and Great Wall Motor. In 2026, Mini’s plant in Oxford, United Kingdom, will also begin manufacturing the electric three-door hatchback and the battery-powered Aceman. That said, we still don’t know if the Aceman will make its way to the United States.